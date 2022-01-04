U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,796.59
    +0.03 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,859.13
    +274.07 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,612.85
    -219.95 (-1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.89
    +21.57 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.06
    +0.98 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    +15.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.27 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6650
    +0.0370 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    +0.0059 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0900
    +0.7540 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,072.27
    -281.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.00
    +5.65 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS TO SPEAK AT THE 40TH ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it is scheduled to speak at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, will discuss the company's vision, goals, and capital deployment strategies. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live during the conference and will be available on the company's investor relations page which can be accessed at ir.QuestDiagnostics.com. In addition, the archived webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available until February 11, 2022.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-to-speak-at-the-40th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301453889.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 4.5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 2%-plus gain yesterday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock took a turn for the worse this morning. You can probably thank ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) for this slump. Yesterday, ASML, a manufacturer of machinery for the production of semiconductor chips that counts both Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) among its customers, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, reported that part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, caught fire on Sunday.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Falling Today, but Sundial Growers Is Rising

    Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse has emerged as one of the hottest new growth opportunities in the technology sector. In addition to offering a new medium for socialization and entertainment, virtual worlds could also be a major new avenue for digital commerce and services. Unity Software (NYSE: U) provides a platform for developing interactive experiences and computer-generated visuals.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • Tech Stocks Are Getting Crushed. Why the Dow Is On Fire.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the most in more than nine months as investors bet that the U.S. economy will continue to boom.

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • Fertilizer producer Nutrien makes surprise CEO switch again despite strong profits

    Canada's Nutrien Ltd, the world's biggest fertilizer producer by capacity, surprised investors by replacing its chief executive on Tuesday for the second time in eight months, even as the company rakes in strong profits. Nutrien said in a statement that it named Ken Seitz, the head of its potash business, as interim chief executive after Mayo Schmidt stepped down as CEO. The company gave no reason for Schmidt's departure and spokesperson Megan Fielding said there are "legal constraints" on what Nutrien can say about it.

  • Ray Dalio Says Cash, Bonds ‘Stupid to Own’ Amid Money Printing

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio renewed his warning about holding cash and bonds on Tuesday amid the ongoing, pandemic-fueled increase in debt creation and monetization in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 Hack“This pri

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Today

    A controversial opening and the specter of rising competition have some investors cashing in on the recent stock run.

  • Why Pfizer, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Investors seem to be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the present darkness.

  • Better Buy: CRISPR vs. Intellia

    Gene editing has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. That's because of the incredible potential if companies can make the technology work in various disease areas. The idea is to cut a genome in a particular location, and add, change, or remove a gene responsible for disease.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Sea Limited

    Both MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) have become prominent e-commerce players in multiple countries. MercadoLibre became a first mover in Latin America while Sea Limited started in Southeast Asia but has since expanded outside that area. To deal with logistical challenges unique to Latin America, it established Mercado Envios.

  • Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Apple stock climbed roughly 40.7% over the past year's trading, pushing its market capitalization to a staggering $3 trillion. Meanwhile, Microsoft's stock price jumped approximately 52% across the same stretch, pushing its market capitalization to roughly $2.51 trillion. The performance of these two stocks alone has radically shifted the overall narrative on growth stocks and led some to assume that the category as a whole has become overvalued.

  • 10-year Treasury yield spike ‘actually is a head fake’: Strategist

    Eddie Ghabour, founder of KeyAdvisors Group and author of "Common Sense Bull", joins Yahoo Finance Live to share his insight on the market's momentum, the increase in rates, and the Fed.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Costco Stock?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has been a fantastic long-term investment. More recently, Costco has caught investors' attention for two important reasons: Its stock has been a great pandemic play, and the company has continued to add new members quickly. One of the reasons investors have been talking so much about Costco stock is because the company has done a fantastic job of growing and retaining those members.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Chewy, Inc. ( NYSE:CHWY ) by taking the expected future...

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America Are Rising to Start the New Year

    Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) were 4.5% higher. Bank stocks generally edged up Monday as yields on longer-term Treasury bills are rising. Wells Fargo outperformed the sector Monday after analysts at Barclays upgraded its stock from an equal rating to an outperform rating while increasing their price target on it to $62 a share, which implies roughly 24% upside from its current level.