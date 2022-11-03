U.S. markets open in 7 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,778.75
    +10.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,252.00
    +74.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,984.00
    +39.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.70
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.54
    -0.46 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,640.00
    -10.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.26 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9830
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.86
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1409
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3180
    -0.3840 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,368.99
    -138.76 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.17
    -6.98 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Quest Global Acquires Adept, a Product Design House

·4 min read

Transaction scales Quest Global's global operations and bolsters its semi-conductor capabilities

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -- Quest Global, one of the world's fastest growing engineering services firms, today announced the acquisition of Adept, a product design house with robust capabilities in the semi-conductor, automotive, and hi-tech verticals. This transaction accelerates Quest Global's growth by scaling its operations and advancing its capabilities to provide innovative and digital solutions to its customers around the globe.

Quest Global Logo
Quest Global Logo

With locations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vizag and clients across India, China and the United States, the acquisition of Adept expands Quest Global's footprint in India and strengthens its global presence. In particular, the company brings strong capabilities that will enable Quest Global to add significant capacity to its semi-conductor offerings. This allows Quest Global to provide its customers with deeper digital engineering expertise, greater choice and expanded services from additional semi-conductor capabilities, enhanced embedded services and new capabilities in prototyping, ADAS, Vehicle Connectivity, Integrated Cockpit, and AUTOSAR toolkits – all of which will put Quest Global in an even better position to deliver superior end-to-end global product engineering services to its customers around the world.

"At Quest Global, we strive to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems – and today's news moves us one step further on that journey," said Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, Quest Global. "We are pleased to welcome Adept to the Quest Global family. Spending quality time with founders, Gopal Koreme and Madan Lolugu, we recognized how great the cultural fit was right out of the gate, and that alignment became the foundation of this agreement. Together, we will accelerate digital engineering capabilities to service the fast-growing semiconductor industry."

"This is an exciting moment for Adept. As part of the Quest Global family, we now have a tremendous opportunity to leverage our unique capabilities to help solve the world's hardest engineering problems for customers and communities around the world," said Gopal Koreme, Co-Founder & CEO, Adept. "We have a shared vision for growth for our customers and for our people that will enable us to build on the success of our organizations to become the most trusted partner in the semiconductor industry."

"We are thrilled to join the Quest Global family and become part of the best growth story in engineering services," said Madan Lolugu, Co-Founder & Director, Adept. "With their support and resources, Adept looks forward to doubling down on our efforts to provide world class chip design and embedded services."

About Adept

Adept is a product design house, providing world class chip design and embedded services.  Headquartered in Bengaluru, Adept has research and development offices in Hyderabad and Vizag, India and a global presence with clients across India, the United States and China. Founded in 2011, Adept is a full service IC design firm that specializes in team augmentation, turnkey solutions for end-to-end chip design, and product lifecycle management. A flexible and reliable partner with more than 480 talented engineers, Adept brings a wealth of technical capabilities scalable to multinational corporations. As of September 2022, Adept is now part of the Quest Global family.

About Quest Global

We are Quest Global. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really building is a brighter future. It's not just what we do, but why we do it that makes us different. We believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, we live and work in 17 countries, with 56 global delivery centers & offices, driven by 14,000+ extraordinary employees who make the impossible possible every day.

Quest Global brings deep industry knowledge and digital expertise to deliver end-to-end global product engineering services.  We bring together technologies and industries alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise to solve problems better, faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most important and large-scale challenges across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare, Medical Devices, Rail and Semi-conductor industries.  Read more.

For More Information:
Anubhuti Agarwal,
Anubhuti.Agarwal@quest-global.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830310/Quest_Global_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-global-acquires-adept-a-product-design-house-301667107.html

SOURCE Quest Global

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c5116.html

