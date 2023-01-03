U.S. markets open in 8 hours 27 minutes

Quest Global announces Partnership with TomTom to Deliver Next-Gen Digital Cockpit Solutions

·3 min read

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, one of the world's leading engineering services firms, today announced its partnership with TomTom, the geolocation technology specialist. Quest Global will be a key integration partner to deliver software and applications for TomTom's Digital Cockpit platform.

Quest Global Logo
Quest Global Logo

With the surge in the demand for software-defined vehicles, this strategic partnership will be a frontrunner for OEMs that are increasingly working towards offering safe, secure and immersive experiences for their consumers. The partnership will yield next-gen infotainment solutions with a variety of connectivity and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features, navigation systems, and entertainment apps.

Speaking on the association, Alfonso Martinez, Global Business Head - Transportation, Quest Global, said, "We are excited to partner with TomTom as a trusted integration partner for their advanced and scalable Digital Cockpit platform. As a leading engineering services company, we have the distinct advantage of meeting the technical needs of TomTom and its clients thanks to our global presence, our multi-decade automotive expertise, and our diverse and strong bench of talented engineers. The benefits of this partnership are clear: An enhanced driver and passenger experience for consumers, and reduced time to market for automakers."

The two companies will work with leading OEM's across USA, Europe, and APAC, as part of this agreement. The association will leverage Android Automotive's ecosystem and provide platform optimizations, to facilitate seamless integration of TomTom's Digital Cockpit platform.

Paul Hesen, Vice President Product Management, TomTom said, "TomTom is excited to partner with Quest Global, and cater to market demands with our innovative yet safe, secure, cost-effective and reliable Digital Cockpit platform. We are confident Quest Global will be our partner in the truest sense of the word, and will help us further enhance the immersive branded experiences we create."

Over the years, TomTom has brought innovation to the automotive industry through its diverse products, platforms and technologies. The innovative Digital Cockpit platform provides personalized, protected in-vehicle experiences across brands, car models and trim levels, and enables automakers to be in control of their brand and future revenue streams across a vehicle's lifecycle.

Quest Global is displaying a large suite of automotive offerings at CES 2023, in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2023. Visit Booth #11015, North Hall, LVCC to see the demonstrations and learn more about the TomTom and Quest Global collaboration.

About TomTom

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map.  We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 4,000 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

About Quest Global

We are Quest Global. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really building is a brighter future. It's not just what we do, but why we do it that makes us different. We believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, we live and work in 17 countries, with 56 global delivery centers & offices, driven by 17,000+ extraordinary employees who make the impossible possible every day.

Quest Global brings deep industry knowledge and digital expertise to deliver end-to-end global product engineering services.  We bring together technologies and industries alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise to solve problems better, and faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most important and large-scale challenges across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare, Medical Devices, Rail, and Semiconductor industries. Read more.

For More Information:

Anubhuti Agarwal

Anubhuti.Agarwal@quest-global.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830310/Quest_Global_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1976162/TomTom_Logo.jpg

TomTom Logo
TomTom Logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-global-announces-partnership-with-tomtom-to-deliver-next-gen-digital-cockpit-solutions-301711991.html

SOURCE Quest Global

