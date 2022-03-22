U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,506.34
    +45.16 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,793.52
    +240.53 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,081.95
    +243.49 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,082.61
    +16.67 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.21
    -1.91 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.80
    -11.70 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3700
    +0.0550 (+2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3258
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6250
    +1.1570 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,655.34
    +1,480.64 (+3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.96
    +6.41 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.19
    +28.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

QuEST Global signs an agreement with Alstom to deliver Engineering Solutions

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">The company will support Alstom with their engineering needs across Rolling Stock & Components, Digital & Integrated Solutions, and Mobility Services Portfolio</span>

BENGALURU, India and PARIS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alstom has signed a partnering deal with QuEST Global, the global product engineering services company, to deliver next-gen engineering globally for the rail industry. As part of this multi-year agreement, a dedicated team from QuEST will be delivering engineering support to Alstom across their rolling stock, signalling, and services business.

QuEST will provide its services across Alstom's product and project development lifecycle. With focused engineering services and solutions, the organization, will help Alstom fulfil their healthy order position by improving the velocity of project execution. QuEST will also assist Alstom in developing next-generation trains and rail signalling systems. This capability-led partnership will allow Alstom to enhance their global outreach by increasing their best cost country footprint.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit Prabhu, Chairman and CEO at QuEST Global said, "The association is a testament to QuEST's commitment in delivering integrated engineering solutions that adds value to our customer's portfolio. We are delighted to have signed an agreement with Alstom to deliver support for their global engineering needs."

QuEST has been Alstom's partner for 5 years; this new endeavor will further strengthen the partnership between the two organizations by leveraging QuEST's engineering expertise. Through this association, Alstom will have access to top engineering talent that will help them address their global needs.

About Alstom

Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom's product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group's combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com

About QuEST Global

For nearly 25 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 56 global delivery centers and 13,000+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner, and sustainable world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience, and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient. For more information on QuEST Global's expertise in rail, visit - https://www.quest-global.com/industries/rail/

Media Contact:

QuEST Global - Anubhuti.Agarwal@quest-global.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-global-signs-an-agreement-with-alstom-to-deliver-engineering-solutions-301507404.html

SOURCE QuEST Global

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Russian Oil Seeps Into Global Market to Ease Supply Fears for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Millions of barrels of Russian oil are still finding a way to buyers almost a month after the country first invaded Ukraine, tempering concerns that a sanctions backlash would all but choke off supply and cause the market for physical cargoes to overheat.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plan

  • Automation will erase 'knowledge jobs' before most blue collar jobs: Future Today Institute CEO

    A new report from the Future Today Institute found that high-skill occupations are more likely to be replaced by automation, as these jobs rely heavily on information collection and analysis. CEO Amy Webb discussed the research with the Yahoo Finance Live team in a recent segment.

  • FAA Official Testifies Former Boeing Pilot Lied About 737 MAX

    Stacey Klein recounted how Mark Forkner assured her multiple times that airline pilots wouldn’t encounter the flight-control system known as MCAS.

  • Global lithium-ion battery capacity may rise five-fold by 2030 - Wood Mackenzie

    "Electric vehicle market accounts for almost 80% of lithium-ion battery demand and high oil prices are supporting more markets to roll out zero-emission transportation policies, causing demand for lithium-ion battery to skyrocket," Wood Mackenzie consultant Jiayue Zheng said in a report. U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co recently announced their EV expansion plans, with Ford set to launch seven electric models in Europe by 2024 and deepen its partnership with Volkswagen to produce a second EV for the European market. Battery makers are responding to this rising demand with massive expansion plans, Wood Mackenzie said.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Tax on Oil Profits That Would Be ‘Efficient and Progressive:' Analysis

    Even though gasoline prices have come down slightly in the last few days, they remain quite high by historical standards and Democrats headed into what could be a tough election this fall are looking for ways to ease the pain at the pump. As we told you last week, one of the options Democrats are discussing is a special tax on windfall profits earned by the major oil firms, with the revenues being used to provide refunds to low- and middle-income consumers. But economist Thornton Matheson of the

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes, but make sure you understand these rules, regulations, and limitations.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Oil Workers Aren’t Seeing Bigger Paychecks as Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Most oil workers around the world have yet to cash bigger paychecks despite the run up in crude prices, with many ready to leave the oil patch.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on B

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Warren Buffett Does Deal Making Differently. Alleghany Acquisition Shows How.

    The legendary investor doesn’t use investment bankers, moves quickly, and prefers to pay cash. The deal for Alleghany is a case in point.

  • Many companies are enriching their retirement benefits

    Workers may be in for a treat – some companies plan to boost their retirement benefits in the next few years, as they look to hire and retain talent, according to a new survey. U.S. employers are improving their defined-contribution plans, such as the 401(k) plan, according to a Willis Towers Watson survey of 363 companies that together employ more than eight million people across numerous industries. The survey results come as employers are grappling with a tight employment market and struggling to hire people.

  • Amazon planning second industrial site in Rancho Cordova

    Rancho Cordova is reviewing plans for the second large industrial project in the city's Rio Del Oro master plan — with apparently the same tenant as the first.

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Are Ford And GM Cars About to Get Cheaper?

    According to Ford and GM, some dealers are charging desperate buyers significantly more than the sticker price. In a letter to dealers, Ford stated, “It has come to our attention that a limited number of dealerships are interacting with customers in a manner that is negatively impacting customer satisfaction and damaging to the Ford Motor Company brand and Dealer Body reputation.” Dealers who continue to engage in these practices could lose the right to sell Ford’s upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup.

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.