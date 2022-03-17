U.S. markets closed

Quest Resource Holding Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2021 Financial Results

Quest Resource Holding Corporation
·9 min read
  QRHC
Quest Resource Holding Corporation
Quest Resource Holding Corporation

THE COLONY, Texas, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest" or the “Company”), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue was $46.4 million, a 67.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Gross profit was $8.7 million, a 56.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Gross margin was 18.8% of revenue compared with 20.2% during the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared with net income of $0.01 per basic and diluted share during the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $3.3 million, an 83.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted net income per diluted share increased to $0.08, compared with $0.03 per diluted share during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue was $155.7 million, a 57.8% increase compared with 2020.

  • Gross profit was $28.8 million, a 51.3% increase compared with 2020.

  • Gross margin was 18.5% of revenue compared with 19.3% for 2020.

  • GAAP net income per share attributable to common shareholders increased to $0.09 ($0.08 per diluted share), compared with $0.05 per basic and diluted share during 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $10.9 million, a 144.3% increase compared with 2020.

  • Adjusted net income per diluted share increased to $0.27, compared with $0.05 per diluted share during 2020.

“During 2021, we delivered our strongest financial performance to date, posting 51% growth in gross profit dollars and 144% growth in Adjusted EBITDA. We are executing well with our strategies to drive both organic and acquisition related growth,” said S. Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Demand for cost effective sustainability solutions to divert waste from landfill is as strong as ever among target clients. Our value position, which includes a national footprint, broad service offering, and uniform data reporting on waste streams, is clearly resonating among prospective customers. With these factors working in our favor, we expect continued momentum in 2022 and the next several years from both organic and acquisitive sources.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

The Company is scheduled to release the full results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET, to review the Company's financial results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-800-239-9838 within the U.S. or 1-323-794-2551 from abroad, referencing conference ID: 5479645. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of Quest’s website at http://investors.qrhc.com/.

The earnings webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on the Quest investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The replay passcode is 5479645. The telephonic playback will be available beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022, and continuing through 11:59 PM ET on Thursday, March 31, 2022. For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit http://investors.qrhc.com.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, non-GAAP financial measures, "Adjusted EBITDA," and “Adjusted Net Income,” are presented. From time-to-time, Quest considers and uses these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. Quest believes it is useful to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) income tax expense, and (v) certain other adjustments, and (2) non-GAAP measures that exclude such items. Quest presents these non-GAAP measures because it considers it an important supplemental measure of Quest's performance. Quest's definition of this adjusted financial measure may differ from similarly named measures used by others. Quest believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's GAAP measures. (See attached tables "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA" and “Adjusted Net Income Per Share”).

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enable larger businesses to excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities. For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which provides a "safe harbor" for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectation of continued momentum in 2022 and the next several years from both organic and acquisitive sources. Actual events or results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, competition in the environmental services industry, the impact of the current economic environment, the spread of major epidemics (including Coronavirus) and other related uncertainties such as government-imposed travel restrictions, interruptions to supply chains, commodity price fluctuations, and extended shut down of businesses, and other factors discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. Our forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC
Joe Noyons
817.778.8424

Financial Tables Follow

Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Subsidiaries
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

Revenue

$

46,389

$

27,658

$

155,715

$

98,660

Cost of revenue

37,670

22,077

126,894

79,605

Gross profit

8,719

5,581

28,821

19,055

Selling, general, and administrative

7,099

4,463

21,729

17,141

Depreciation and amortization

1,145

346

2,469

1,164

Total operating expenses

8,244

4,809

24,198

18,305

Operating income

475

772

4,623

750

Other income (expense)

(116

)

(116

)

1,408

Interest expense

(841

)

(458

)

(2,495

)

(702

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(168

)

Income (loss) before taxes

(482

)

314

2,012

1,288

Income tax expense

59

190

321

254

Net income (loss)

$

(541

)

$

124

$

1,691

$

1,034



Deemed dividend for warrant down round feature

(205

)

Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders

$

(541

)

$

124

$

1,691

$

829

Net income (loss) per common share:

Basic

$

(0.03

)

$

0.01

$

0.09

$

0.05

Diluted

$

(0.03

)

$

0.01

$

0.08

$

0.05

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

19,185

18,467

18,886

16,661

Diluted

19,185

18,801

20,735

16,756

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

$

(541

)

$

124

$

1,691

$

1,034

Depreciation and amortization

1,225

404

2,764

1,277

Interest expense

841

458

2,495

702

Stock-based compensation expense

240

387

1,382

1,488

Acquisition, integration, and related costs

1,244

207

1,844

743

Other adjustments

216

17

376

(1,048

)

Income tax expense

59

190

321

254

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,284

$

1,787

$

10,873

$

4,450

ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reported net income (loss) (1)

$

(541

)

$

124

$

1,691

$

829

Amortization of intangibles (2)

988

231

1,952

232

Acquisition, integration, and related costs (2)

1,244

207

1,844

743

Other adjustments

116

116

(1,408

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

168

Deemed dividend

205

Adjusted net income

$

1,807

$

562

$

5,603

$

769

Diluted earnings per share:

Reported net income (loss)

$

(0.03

)

$

0.01

$

0.08

$

0.05

Adjusted net income

$

0.08

$

0.03

$

0.27

$

0.05

(1) applicable to common stockholders

(2) related to acquisitions

BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,428

$

7,516

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $841 and $935 as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

39,949

17,421

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,952

1,069

Total current assets

50,329

26,006

Goodwill

80,622

66,310

Intangible assets, net

39,119

6,529

Property and equipment, net, and other assets

5,596

3,384

Total assets

$

175,666

$

102,229

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

30,196

$

15,247

Other current liabilities

6,195

1,393

Current portion of notes payable

1,329

624

Total current liabilities

37,720

17,264

Notes payable, net

62,409

14,948

Other long-term liabilities, net

1,909

1,974

Total liabilities

102,038

34,186

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 19,046 and 18,413 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

19

18

Additional paid-in capital

170,318

166,425

Accumulated deficit

(96,709

)

(98,400

)

Total stockholders’ equity

73,628

68,043

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

175,666

$

102,229


