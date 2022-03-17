Quest Resource Holding Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2021 Financial Results

Quest Resource Holding Corporation

THE COLONY, Texas, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest" or the “Company”), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue was $46.4 million, a 67.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $8.7 million, a 56.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 18.8% of revenue compared with 20.2% during the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared with net income of $0.01 per basic and diluted share during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.3 million, an 83.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net income per diluted share increased to $0.08, compared with $0.03 per diluted share during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Highlights

Revenue was $155.7 million, a 57.8% increase compared with 2020.

Gross profit was $28.8 million, a 51.3% increase compared with 2020.

Gross margin was 18.5% of revenue compared with 19.3% for 2020.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common shareholders increased to $0.09 ($0.08 per diluted share), compared with $0.05 per basic and diluted share during 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.9 million, a 144.3% increase compared with 2020.

Adjusted net income per diluted share increased to $0.27, compared with $0.05 per diluted share during 2020.

“During 2021, we delivered our strongest financial performance to date, posting 51% growth in gross profit dollars and 144% growth in Adjusted EBITDA. We are executing well with our strategies to drive both organic and acquisition related growth,” said S. Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Demand for cost effective sustainability solutions to divert waste from landfill is as strong as ever among target clients. Our value position, which includes a national footprint, broad service offering, and uniform data reporting on waste streams, is clearly resonating among prospective customers. With these factors working in our favor, we expect continued momentum in 2022 and the next several years from both organic and acquisitive sources.”

Story continues

Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

The Company is scheduled to release the full results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET, to review the Company's financial results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-800-239-9838 within the U.S. or 1-323-794-2551 from abroad, referencing conference ID: 5479645. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of Quest’s website at http://investors.qrhc.com/.

The earnings webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on the Quest investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The replay passcode is 5479645. The telephonic playback will be available beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022, and continuing through 11:59 PM ET on Thursday, March 31, 2022. For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit http://investors.qrhc.com .

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, non-GAAP financial measures, "Adjusted EBITDA," and “Adjusted Net Income,” are presented. From time-to-time, Quest considers and uses these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. Quest believes it is useful to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) income tax expense, and (v) certain other adjustments, and (2) non-GAAP measures that exclude such items. Quest presents these non-GAAP measures because it considers it an important supplemental measure of Quest's performance. Quest's definition of this adjusted financial measure may differ from similarly named measures used by others. Quest believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's GAAP measures. (See attached tables "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA" and “Adjusted Net Income Per Share”).

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enable larger businesses to excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities. For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which provides a "safe harbor" for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectation of continued momentum in 2022 and the next several years from both organic and acquisitive sources. Actual events or results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, competition in the environmental services industry, the impact of the current economic environment, the spread of major epidemics (including Coronavirus) and other related uncertainties such as government-imposed travel restrictions, interruptions to supply chains, commodity price fluctuations, and extended shut down of businesses, and other factors discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. Our forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Joe Noyons

817.778.8424

Financial Tables Follow



Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Subsidiaries

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 46,389 $ 27,658 $ 155,715 $ 98,660 Cost of revenue 37,670 22,077 126,894 79,605 Gross profit 8,719 5,581 28,821 19,055 Selling, general, and administrative 7,099 4,463 21,729 17,141 Depreciation and amortization 1,145 346 2,469 1,164 Total operating expenses 8,244 4,809 24,198 18,305 Operating income 475 772 4,623 750 Other income (expense) (116 ) — (116 ) 1,408 Interest expense (841 ) (458 ) (2,495 ) (702 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (168 ) Income (loss) before taxes (482 ) 314 2,012 1,288 Income tax expense 59 190 321 254 Net income (loss) $ (541 ) $ 124 $ 1,691 $ 1,034



Deemed dividend for warrant down round feature — — — (205 ) Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ (541 ) $ 124 $ 1,691 $ 829 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,185 18,467 18,886 16,661 Diluted 19,185 18,801 20,735 16,756

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021 2020

Net income (loss) $ (541 ) $ 124 $ 1,691 $ 1,034 Depreciation and amortization 1,225 404 2,764 1,277 Interest expense 841 458 2,495 702 Stock-based compensation expense 240 387 1,382 1,488 Acquisition, integration, and related costs 1,244 207 1,844 743 Other adjustments 216 17 376 (1,048 ) Income tax expense 59 190 321 254 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,284 $ 1,787 $ 10,873 $ 4,450

ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 2021 2020 Reported net income (loss) (1) $ (541 ) $ 124 $ 1,691 $ 829 Amortization of intangibles (2) 988 231 1,952 232 Acquisition, integration, and related costs (2) 1,244 207 1,844 743 Other adjustments 116 — 116 (1,408 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 168 Deemed dividend — — — 205 Adjusted net income $ 1,807 $ 562 $ 5,603 $ 769 Diluted earnings per share: Reported net income (loss) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ 0.05 Adjusted net income $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ 0.27 $ 0.05 (1) applicable to common stockholders

(2) related to acquisitions



BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,428 $ 7,516 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $841 and $935 as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 39,949 17,421 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,952 1,069 Total current assets 50,329 26,006 Goodwill 80,622 66,310 Intangible assets, net 39,119 6,529 Property and equipment, net, and other assets 5,596 3,384 Total assets $ 175,666 $ 102,229 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 30,196 $ 15,247 Other current liabilities 6,195 1,393 Current portion of notes payable 1,329 624 Total current liabilities 37,720 17,264 Notes payable, net 62,409 14,948 Other long-term liabilities, net 1,909 1,974 Total liabilities 102,038 34,186 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 19,046 and 18,413 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 19 18 Additional paid-in capital 170,318 166,425 Accumulated deficit (96,709 ) (98,400 ) Total stockholders’ equity 73,628 68,043 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 175,666 $ 102,229



