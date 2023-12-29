Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Quest Resource Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$3.5m ÷ (US$170m - US$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Quest Resource Holding has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 9.1%.

Check out our latest analysis for Quest Resource Holding

roce

In the above chart we have measured Quest Resource Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Quest Resource Holding here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Quest Resource Holding Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Quest Resource Holding is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 2.8% on its capital. In addition to that, Quest Resource Holding is employing 93% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Quest Resource Holding's ROCE

Overall, Quest Resource Holding gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 385% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Before jumping to any conclusions though, we need to know what value we're getting for the current share price. That's where you can check out our FREE intrinsic value estimation that compares the share price and estimated value.

While Quest Resource Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.