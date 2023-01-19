Quest Software Strengthens Operational & Market Expertise with Appointment of New Executives

Quest

New leadership bolsters Quest’s ability to manage strategic enterprise IT functions while addressing customer computing challenges

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a leading global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the appointment of three executives that add a wealth of software, finance and business expertise. Quest promoted Carolyn McCarthy to Chief Operating Officer (COO) alongside her current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company also appointed Matt Deres as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and John Hernandez as GM of the Quest Microsoft Platform Management (MPM) business unit.

“Quest continues to make strategic investments in our go-to-market efforts as we address the various IT challenges businesses are facing today, and the addition of Matt and John, alongside Carolyn’s new expanded operations role, will have a positive impact across the entire business,” said Patrick Nichols, CEO at Quest Software. “Their expertise will allow Quest to continue to help customers create true resilience to meet and conquer IT challenges.”

In her combined role as COO/CFO, Carolyn McCarthy will continue to drive operational expertise and improvements across all business functions at Quest, while running Finance, SalesOps and Renewals. She joined Quest from Dell, where she held several senior finance leadership roles, most recently as Senior Vice President and CFO of Dell’s Software Division.

As the new CIO at Quest, Matt Deres brings with him over 20 years of senior-level transformational IT experience with tech companies, having recently served as CIO at Rocket Software. He previously served as SVP of IT at ACI Worldwide, Vice President of Global Infrastructure & Operations at PTC, NA Regional Infrastructure Head at Computershare and Global Hosting Services Manager for Thermo Electron (Thermo Fisher Scientific). His focus at Quest is to make sure the IT organization provides meaningful support to help reach organizational goals.

Story continues

John Hernandez joins Quest as President & GM, Microsoft Platform Management, from Genesys, where, as EVP & GM, he managed the $1B on-premises, cloud and hybrid platform business. His previous roles at Selligent, Salesforce and Cisco educated him on the cloud, security and digital transformation challenges faced by global enterprises today, uniquely preparing him to understand how Quest solutions can address them.

These additions to the Quest leadership bench will help drive the business forward on its mission to create true IT resilience for businesses. From platform migrations to cloud deployments to security and governance, Quest solutions protect and empower users and data, streamline IT operations and harden cybersecurity from the inside out.

About Quest

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge, from maximizing the value of their data, to Active Directory and Office 365 migration and management, and cybersecurity resilience. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to become data empowered, deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges, and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

Media Contact:

Rachel Holtzman

Highwire PR

908-967-4966

quest@highwirepr.com



