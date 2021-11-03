U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,625.54
    -5.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,969.28
    -83.35 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,646.69
    -2.92 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,363.85
    +2.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.75
    -2.16 (-2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.40
    -22.00 (-1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.39 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    -0.0040 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0400
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,757.72
    -2,040.49 (-3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,521.41
    -32.06 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.18
    -31.63 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

QuestDB snares $12M Series A with hosted version coming soon

Ron Miller
·3 min read

QuestDB, makers of the speedy open source time series database, announced $12 million Series A today from 468 Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures and a list of industry angels including Alexis Ohanian. The company has now raised a total of $14.3 million including the $2.3 million seed announced last July.

Since that time, the startup, which was a member of the Y Combinator summer 2020 cohort, has been working hard to build a community around the open source project, while working on the enterprise version and an upcoming hosted version, which should be ready by the end of the year.

Customers can install the enterprise version on their cloud of choice and manage it themselves, but the company has been hearing requests from customers for something easier.

"This is something that a lot of companies have been asking us about. Essentially, most companies do not want to deal with the operational complexity of hosting on their own cloud. And they want the database provider to host that on their behalf," co-founder and CEO Nicolas Hourcard told me.

The database is built for speed and is fast enough that companies using Quest can cut back on servers, which they often will use to make up for lost speed on the database side. As Hourcard told TechCrunch at the time of the seed funding:

"We’re building an open source database for time series data, and time series databases are a multi-billion-dollar market because they’re central for financial services, IoT and other enterprise applications. And we basically make it easy to handle explosive amounts of data, and to reduce infrastructure costs massively."

On the open source front, Quest has built a Slack community with over 900 developers and over 70 code contributors have helped out on the project. In addition, the founders started a group made up of Y Combinator alums who have built businesses on open source and have 100 members in that group. The group meets regularly to discuss issues related to their chosen business model and hear from successful open source company founders.

On the commercial side, they wouldn't share the number of customers, but did cite Airbus and Yahoo (the parent company of this publication) as paying customers. The enterprise product has features like more flexibility around the deployment and making it easier to operate quickly at scale.

So far the company has 15 employees with plans to double that number in the next six months if things continue to go according to plan. Hourcard believes that as an open source and fully remote company, it should help to build a more diverse workforce."We don't pose limits in terms of where we're going to hire or what sort of backgrounds, and we think that diversity ultimately would benefit the company's culture, so we're trying to do that the best we can," he said.

He says that sometimes an employee can be an open source contributor first, who shows knowledge and enthusiasm for the product. "Open source is an amazing way of getting to meet developers from different areas, and it's true that sometimes you see a contributor who [is making a big] contribution, and then there is the question, 'okay, should we bring this person the team,'" he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • U.S. Energy Prices Are Breaking a Historic Pattern. The Results Could Be Severe.

    The U.S. energy market could be headed for a historic dislocation, writes energy historian Ellen R. Wald.

  • Canopy Growth's Deep Space Brand Expands Product Offering with New 10mg THC-infused Beverage Flavour and 10mg THC-infused Deep Space XPRESS Gummies

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, today announced two new product offerings from its Deep Space brand - Limon Splashdown, a lemon-lime flavour that extends the existing 10mg THC-infused beverage offering, and Deep Space XPRESS, the company's first single 10mg THC gummy offering in Canada.

  • Anheuser-Busch, other St. Louis businesses warn of dire consequences if gas pipeline shuttered

    The companies, including the iconic brewer, warn of "substantial impacts" if a gas pipeline operated by utility Spire is not allowed to operate past Dec. 13.

  • Oil falls after industry data shows rise in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures fall Wednesday, under pressure after an industry trade group reported a large rise in U.S. crude inventories last week.

  • Stablecoins: Biden administration takes stance on new cryptocurrency trend

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports on the latest on the cryptocurrency regulation front.&nbsp;

  • KFC Wanted to ‘Beat Us Down,’ Pilgrim’s Pride Witness Says

    (Bloomberg) -- KFC Corp.’s top price negotiator told executives for Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. in 2017 that “he was going to beat us down with a hammer and a baseball bat” as payback for three years of high chicken prices. That’s according to the government’s star witness in the trial of 10 chicken-industry workers and executives charged with criminal price-fixing. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capi

  • Zillow to shut down Zillow Offers, lay off 25% of company

    The news is the latest in an abrupt turn of fortune for the Seattle-based company's iBuying service. The move is sure to have ripple effects for housing markets across the U.S., as Zillow has purchased thousands of homes through its Zillow Offers program.

  • Tesla dips following delays with Hertz partnership

    While experiencing increased valuations from its announced partnership with Hertz rental cars, Tesla begins to slightly drop as the deal has no been finalized yet. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • Russia Insists That It Is Not Weaponizing Gas Exports

    Though Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that Moscow is not weaponizing its energy resources, EU members seem to disagree.

  • Zillow is offloading 7,000 homes — raising ‘red flags’ about the real-estate market

    Zillow’s unexpected announcement in October that it was temporarily pausing its home-buying activities raised many analysts’ eyebrows. The company’s Zillow Offers division is what’s known as an “iBuyer” — it purchases and sells homes directly to consumers, typically renovating them in between. Following a report in mid-October from Bloomberg, Zillow (Z) (ZG) confirmed that its Zillow Offers division would not be signing any additional new contracts to purchase homes through the end of 2021.

  • Biden Keeps Pressure on OPEC+ to Boost Output, Citing Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden kept up the pressure on OPEC+ to combat high oil prices, blaming it for inflationary pressure at home just two days before Saudi Arabia, Russia and the rest of the cartel meet to discuss oil policy.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Vers

  • Why Coca-Cola buying BodyArmor for $5.6 billion is a good thing

    Coca-Cola spending billions to buy Gatorade rival BodyArmor makes sense, analysts say.

  • Iron Ore Prices in China Plunge. These Stocks Are Tumbling Too.

    Steel output in China, the world's second-largest economy, fell in late October to the lowest level since March 2020.

  • Activision Tumbles Under Weight of Game Delays, Tepid Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc., the video game publisher facing lawsuits for sexual discrimination and harassment, delayed two of its most anticipated games and gave a fourth-quarter forecast that fell short of expectations.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘A

  • Sinking Auto Steel Demand Reveals Cracks in Robust U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The record steel rally is starting to show early signs of cooling, with one top U.S. producer scouring for buyers to take over abandoned orders of high-end metal used by automakers.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Wa

  • Frontier Lithium Commences Advanced Phase Lithium Concentrate Pilot

    Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) (FSE: HL2) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an advanced metallurgical program for its PAK Lithium Project. Led by a reputable third-party lab, the lithium concentrate pilot will:

  • Microsoft announces new tools to modernize supply chain and manufacturing

    The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world's supply chains for a number of reasons -- from a lack of raw material to labor shortages -- but whatever the reason, the problems are persisting, and Microsoft has decided to bring to bear its considerable resources on modernizing supply chain and manufacturing. To help address these issues, the company is announcing a new manufacturing solution called the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, along with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights, a tool designed to give customers more visibility into what's happening along their supply chain routes and intelligence to deal with issues as they arise.

  • Element Solutions Is Flashing Bullish Signals

    For his second Executive Decision segment of Monday's "Mad Money" program, Jim Cramer spoke with Benjamin Gliklich, president and CEO of Element Solutions , ae specialty chemicals provider. Gliklich said while Element Solutions has a diverse business, 90% of its sales stem from just two areas. Gliklich said the solutions are referred to as "wet chemistry," as the coatings are typically applied in vats.

  • Avoid this costly 401(k) blunder

    Small businesses and self-employed individuals could be overpaying in taxes and wasting money by making the wrong choices