Questerre announces carbon storage project and comments on news article

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today it has recently completed the engineering and work program to test a carbon storage reservoir in Quebec.

The operation includes an injectivity test to estimate the optimal injection rate for carbon dioxide into the storage reservoir. The test will also estimate the volume that can be safely stored in this reservoir situated at a depth of over 1000m below the surface in the Potsdam, a Cambrian age sandstone formation. The Company is finalizing its application to the Government and plans to execute this program once the application is approved and equipment is available.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, “The test will prove up the carbon storage potential in Quebec where we hold the exclusive exploration rights for storage reservoirs over one million acres. Carbon storage and recycling are an important part of the circular economy and it is a proven technology today. If we store the emissions from consuming natural gas, it will be an important step to net zero emissions. We think this will greatly help the province meet its emissions reduction goals under its 2030 Plan for a Green Economy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Mr. Binnion added, “A recent report by the International Energy Agency on achieving net zero by 2050 noted momentum for carbon capture, utilization and storage and the critical role it can play in reducing emissions. Several major organizations, including Forbes and BBC, note this could be a trillion-dollar market opportunity. We believe Quebec has enormous potential in this area and must take its place in this market.”

The Company also reported on a news article published today on a recent legal claim by another company in Quebec and the potential future of oil and gas development in the province. A copy of the article can be found online at: https://www.lapresse.ca/actualites/environnement/2021-09-15/hydrocarbures/quebec-va-fermer-les-livres.php.

Mr. Binnion commented, “With more than 50% of the energy consumed in Quebec coming from hydrocarbons, we see our focus on carbon technology and net zero as a real and practical solution to reducing emissions in Quebec. In addition to the employment and other economic benefits, it will also help reduce a $7 billion trade deficit due to energy. As they move towards carbon neutrality by 2050, we hope that the Government shares this view.”

He further added, “We appreciate the comments from the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources that it is awaiting a ruling by the Superior Court of Quebec on a matter unrelated to Questerre. We understand all options are on the table for the Government of Quebec and we hope carbon neutral projects like ours will be allowed to proceed. We remain committed to being good corporate citizens as we increase social acceptability in the communities where we plan to operate. We are also committed to maintaining our licenses in good standing and see a clear path to realizing their full commercial value.”

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

