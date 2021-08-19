U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

Questex Bolsters its DSE Team with the Addition of Industry Veteran David Drain

Questex LLC
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces industry veteran David Drain will join DSE as the Director, Event Programs. Drain will build a world-class education program for DSE 2022, covering every aspect of digital and interactive display technology, from concept and design to content and analytics.

“We couldn’t be happier that David has joined the incredible team that’s being built for DSE,” says VP & Market Leader Marian Sandberg. “We recently announced our March 2022 show dates, that Brad Gleeson joined our team, and now the addition of David to build our conference program. DSE is in a strong position to lead the market into the next evolution of innovations in digital and interactive display technologies. We look forward to sharing more details about DSE in the near future.”

Prior to Questex, Drain was with Networld Media Group for over 15 years, serving most recently as the Senior Vice President of Events and the Managing Director of the Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Association. Drain created and oversaw a range of events, including the ICX Summit, the CONNECT Mobile CX Summit, the Bank Customer Experience (BCX) Summit and the Self-Service Innovation Summit. Drain initially joined Networld as the Executive Director of the Self-Service & Kiosk Association and the following year co-founded the Digital Signage Association, an early partner of DSE.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Questex and the DSE team specifically. I look forward to working with the many players in the digital signage and digital experience industries – some I’ve known for years -- to make DSE the best it can be and an event not to be missed,” says Drain.

To learn more about DSE, taking place March 21-23, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center, click here.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Marian Sandberg at msandberg@questex.com.

Stay connected with DSE on Twitter.

About Questex
Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Sonal Patel
917 858 0390
sonal@sonal.io


