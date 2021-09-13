U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

Questex Content Recognized for Editorial Excellence by the Folio Eddie Award Program

Questex LLC
·2 min read

Live Design, Luxury Travel Advisor, Fierce Pharma and Fierce Biotech are Finalists in Six Categories

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services company, today announces that its content has been recognized for editorial excellence from the 2021 Folio Eddie award program, the most inclusive recognition program in the publishing community celebrating editorial excellence.

“Questex lives in the experience economy bringing people together in the markets that help them live better and live longer and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences in fast growing markets,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “With a deep understanding of each of the industries we serve, our content helps our audiences find the information they need to help them make smart decisions and grow their businesses. It is an honor to be recognized for content excellence. We are exceptionally proud of our content teams at Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech, Live Design and Luxury Travel Advisor on being named Folio Eddie award finalists.”

Questex’s finalists include:

Folio Eddie award winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 14 in New York City.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Kate Spellman
Chief Marketing Officer
Questex
kspellman@questex.com
212 895 8488‬


