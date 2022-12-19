U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,852.39
    +0.03 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,035.55
    +115.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,651.82
    -53.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.23
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    +1.34 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5770
    +0.0950 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5390
    -0.1400 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,740.27
    +33.98 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.15
    +0.76 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,378.34
    +46.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Questex’s Digital Pharma East 2022 Delivers Largest Attendance in the Conference’s History, Brought Over 1,200 Marketing, Brand and Digital Leaders from Pharma, Biotech, Healthcare Companies and Marketing Agencies Together in Philadelphia

Questex LLC
·4 min read
Questex LLC
Questex LLC

Following Successful 2022 Event, 2023 Sponsors Include PatientPoint, IQVIA, AdTheorent, Doceree, DeepIntent, GoodRx, Doximity, PulsePoint and Real Chemistry

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Pharma East, the premier marketing event for life sciences, presented by Fierce Pharma, recorded its largest attendance in the conference’s 15-year history. The event hosted more than 1,200 marketing, brand and digital leaders from pharma, biotech, healthcare companies and marketing agencies and exceeded 2019 attendees by 30%. The event took place October 18-20, 2022 at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia and virtually October 25-28, 2022.

“We were delighted to connect the pharma marketing community and bring together the best and the brightest minds to share, discover and celebrate the innovation and best practices happening in the world of pharma marketing,” said Jennifer Woods, Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences Events. “We are also extraordinarily proud that this event broke our 2019 attendance record to deliver the largest audience in the conference’s history.”

Woods added, “Following the success of the 2022 event, many of our event partners have already signed on for our 2023 event. We are excited to bring the industry together next Fall.”

Across three days, Digital Pharma East provided a cross section of strategies and best practices broadly used by marketing and commercial teams at big pharma companies and agencies. Industry experts discussed new ideas, innovations, and emerging trends and learn what it means to be fierce in pharma marketing.

Digital Pharma East Highlights:

  • High-level, cutting-edge content from over 100 speakers for more than 60 sessions addressed the biggest challenges facing pharma marketers in today’s healthcare landscape

  • Chaunté Lowe, four time Olympian and breast cancer survivor presented the keynote “The Journey Forward” to help others find strength and lead with service

  • Ray Gomez, Vice President, Worldwide Omni-Channel Capabilities, Bristol-Myers Squibb presented a Fireside Chat to discuss demystifying omni-channel engagement

  • Katherine Atkinson, Chief Commercial Officer at Evofem Biosciences presented Be Fierce and “Get Phexxi”: How Evofem’s Phexxi Campaign Disrupted Traditional Pharma Marketing

  • Elena Livshina, US Head of Cardiovascular Portfolio, Commercial, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discussed the “Hear Your Heart™ Campaign” during her Fireside Chat

  • Insights from industry leaders from event partners including AstraZeneca, Bayer, Biohaven, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GSK, Janssen, Merck, Otsuka, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda and UCB

  • Networking opportunities such as one-on-one matchmaking, breakfasts, coffee talk breaks, cocktail receptions, strolling lunches and coffee talk, a Pandora sound lounge and a headshot lounge brought the pharma marketing community together

Digital Pharma East attendees thought the conference was productive and said:

  • “Just wonderful to have these conversations around Innovation and what we can all do to make Health Care better”

  • “We're excited to be here to get the opportunity to engage with like-minded folks that are trying to be digital disruptors in the industry”

  • “This is a big networking opportunity and learning a lot about new capabilities across organizations”

The 2022 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by Fierce Pharma, took place in conjunction with event. The competition highlighted the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. In addition, Fierce Pharma partnered with Health Union on the Health Union Social Health Awards. Awards winners were announced at a gala dinner at the Philadelphia Academy of the Fine Arts. View the winners here. The awards event was sponsored by Health Union, SXM Media, DeepIntent, PulsePoint and Snap Inc.

Through a partnership with Sproutl, Digital Pharma East donated a Purrble Companion to the St. Christopher Hospital for Children in Philadelphia for every paid registration during the month of August. Purrble Companion aids children find calm in moments of stress and other challenging emotions. Additionally, all attendees participating in the Passport program played a part for a charitable cause. All of the prizes were centered around charitable donations, including support for the families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Digital Pharma East was developed in conjunction with its Advisory Board.

Digital Pharma East 2023 takes place September 12-14, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. The following companies are sponsoring the event: PatientPoint, IQVIA, AdTheorent, Doceree, DeepIntent, GoodRx, Doximity, PulsePoint and Real Chemistry.

For sponsorship opportunities contact:

Andy Walker

Dor Peled

Shauna Greig

awalker@questex.com

dpeled@questex.com

sgreig@questex.com

Stay connected with Digital Pharma East on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Linda Lam
Digital Pharma East
llam@questex.com


Recommended Stories

  • Moderna stock rises after analyst upgrade, price target raise

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Jefferies analyst’s decision to upgrade Moderna stock to Buy.

  • 401(k) Contribution Limits for 2022 vs. 2023

    Here is how much money you and your employer can contribute to your 401(k) retirement savings plan in 2022 and 2023.

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.

  • This Is When The Average American Retires

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • JPMorgan Says Don't Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACCELERATES RETURN OF CAPITAL WITH $419 MILLION IN DISPOSITIONS AND A 32% DIVIDEND INCREASE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that it has entered into three definitive agreements to dispose of certain non-strategic assets, effective October 1, 2022 for aggregate consideration of $419 million, consisting of $394 million in cash and producing assets that consolidate working interest in our operated Butte, Saskatchewan core area. Current production from the disposed assets is approximately 11,000 boe/d1 and is expected to average appro

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Recharacterizing Your IRA Contribution

    You can recharacterize a Roth IRA as a traditional IRA and vice versa. But a new rule change limits Roth conversions.

  • Meta faces record-breaking fine after being accused of breaking EU rules

    Fine for Facebook owner would smash previous European Union record of 4.125 billion euros

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do?

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

    No platform holds a candle to Facebook when it comes to social media; Apple's iPhone is unrivaled; Amazon revolutionized digital retail; Netflix has long been the face of streaming video; and Google's search was so ubiquitous, it became a verb. Investors have been skittish about the decelerating growth that has plagued online retailers over the past year. It's more likely that digital sales are simply taking a breather before their next leg higher.

  • Ford Settled Dozens of Truck-Rollover Lawsuits Before $1.7 Billion Verdict

    The auto maker, expected to argue for a new trial in a Georgia case that resulted in a $1.7 billion jury verdict, says its millions of Super Duty trucks are safe.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Has Inflation-Beating Traits Warren Buffett Would Love

    Now, most younger investors need to learn how to invest in a high inflationary environment since they've never had to deal with it before. There's no one better than investing legend Warren Buffett, who has given investors lots of advice throughout the years on how to deal with inflation. For example, Buffett wrote in his 1981 shareholder letter that investors should look for companies with two traits to combat inflation: pricing power and the ability to scale without making heavy capital investments.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Why More EV Makers Aren’t Making Cars at All

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citigroup (C) to Shut Down China Consumer Banking Business

    Citigroup (C) is exiting its Chinese consumer banking business. The move, expected to affect nearly 1,200 employees, will have no material impact on its financials.