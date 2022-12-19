Questex’s Digital Pharma East 2022 Delivers Largest Attendance in the Conference’s History, Brought Over 1,200 Marketing, Brand and Digital Leaders from Pharma, Biotech, Healthcare Companies and Marketing Agencies Together in Philadelphia

Questex LLC

Following Successful 2022 Event, 2023 Sponsors Include PatientPoint, IQVIA, AdTheorent, Doceree, DeepIntent, GoodRx, Doximity, PulsePoint and Real Chemistry

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Pharma East, the premier marketing event for life sciences, presented by Fierce Pharma, recorded its largest attendance in the conference’s 15-year history. The event hosted more than 1,200 marketing, brand and digital leaders from pharma, biotech, healthcare companies and marketing agencies and exceeded 2019 attendees by 30%. The event took place October 18-20, 2022 at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia and virtually October 25-28, 2022.

“We were delighted to connect the pharma marketing community and bring together the best and the brightest minds to share, discover and celebrate the innovation and best practices happening in the world of pharma marketing,” said Jennifer Woods, Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences Events. “We are also extraordinarily proud that this event broke our 2019 attendance record to deliver the largest audience in the conference’s history.”

Woods added, “Following the success of the 2022 event, many of our event partners have already signed on for our 2023 event. We are excited to bring the industry together next Fall.”

Across three days, Digital Pharma East provided a cross section of strategies and best practices broadly used by marketing and commercial teams at big pharma companies and agencies. Industry experts discussed new ideas, innovations, and emerging trends and learn what it means to be fierce in pharma marketing.

Digital Pharma East Highlights:

High-level, cutting-edge content from over 100 speakers for more than 60 sessions addressed the biggest challenges facing pharma marketers in today’s healthcare landscape

Chaunté Lowe, four time Olympian and breast cancer survivor presented the keynote “The Journey Forward” to help others find strength and lead with service

Ray Gomez, Vice President, Worldwide Omni-Channel Capabilities, Bristol-Myers Squibb presented a Fireside Chat to discuss demystifying omni-channel engagement

Katherine Atkinson, Chief Commercial Officer at Evofem Biosciences presented Be Fierce and “Get Phexxi”: How Evofem’s Phexxi Campaign Disrupted Traditional Pharma Marketing

Elena Livshina, US Head of Cardiovascular Portfolio, Commercial, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discussed the “Hear Your Heart™ Campaign” during her Fireside Chat

Insights from industry leaders from event partners including AstraZeneca, Bayer, Biohaven, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GSK, Janssen, Merck, Otsuka, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda and UCB

Networking opportunities such as one-on-one matchmaking, breakfasts, coffee talk breaks, cocktail receptions, strolling lunches and coffee talk, a Pandora sound lounge and a headshot lounge brought the pharma marketing community together



Story continues

Digital Pharma East attendees thought the conference was productive and said:

“Just wonderful to have these conversations around Innovation and what we can all do to make Health Care better”

“We're excited to be here to get the opportunity to engage with like-minded folks that are trying to be digital disruptors in the industry”

“This is a big networking opportunity and learning a lot about new capabilities across organizations”



The 2022 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by Fierce Pharma, took place in conjunction with event. The competition highlighted the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. In addition, Fierce Pharma partnered with Health Union on the Health Union Social Health Awards. Awards winners were announced at a gala dinner at the Philadelphia Academy of the Fine Arts. View the winners here. The awards event was sponsored by Health Union, SXM Media, DeepIntent, PulsePoint and Snap Inc.

Through a partnership with Sproutl, Digital Pharma East donated a Purrble Companion to the St. Christopher Hospital for Children in Philadelphia for every paid registration during the month of August. Purrble Companion aids children find calm in moments of stress and other challenging emotions. Additionally, all attendees participating in the Passport program played a part for a charitable cause. All of the prizes were centered around charitable donations, including support for the families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Digital Pharma East was developed in conjunction with its Advisory Board.

Digital Pharma East 2023 takes place September 12-14, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. The following companies are sponsoring the event: PatientPoint, IQVIA, AdTheorent, Doceree, DeepIntent, GoodRx, Doximity, PulsePoint and Real Chemistry.

For sponsorship opportunities contact: Andy Walker Dor Peled Shauna Greig awalker@questex.com dpeled@questex.com sgreig@questex.com

Stay connected with Digital Pharma East on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Linda Lam

Digital Pharma East

llam@questex.com



