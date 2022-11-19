U.S. markets closed

Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Announces the 2022 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIE) Winners

·4 min read
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at an awards ceremony, Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) unveiled the 2022 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIE) winners. The awards program recognizes companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. The awards program is part of the Digital Signage Experience event taking place November 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

David Drain, DSE Director of Event Programs said, “Our industry is continuously evolving and we were in awe with the latest and greatest digital and interactive displays that were submitted to our awards program. We are thrilled to honor the incredible work of these companies. We congratulate the winners on their achievements and thank our esteemed panel of judges.”

The 2022 DIZZIE Award Winners

Corporate Environments
Verizon at The Hub on Causeway
Presented to: NBBJ | ESI Design

Digital Out-of-Home
Green City Solutions Digital Signage
that Cleans the Air We Breathe
Presented to: BrightSign

Educational Environments
Native New York
Presented to: C&G Partners

Entertainment & Recreation
Carnival's Mardi Gras Cruise Moving Screens
Presented to: DetaiLED

Experiential Design & Planning
The Orbit Retail Experience
Presented to: SNA Displays

Healthcare Environments
The SickKids Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning
Donor Wall & Interactive Experience
Presented to: Envision

Hospitality
Resorts World Las Vegas
Presented to: Moment Factory

Public Spaces
AT&T Discovery District
Presented to: Moment Factory and SNA Displays

Restaurants
Data-Driven Menu-Board Design Transformation
for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Presented to: Creative Realities

Retail Environments
Canada Goose Global Footwear Experience
Presented to: iGotcha Media

Transportation
Hurtigruten MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Roald Amundsen
Presented to: ZetaDisplay

Venues
Worre Studios Las Vegas
Presented to: Advanced LED Displays

Digital Signage Content of the Year
Resorts World Las Vegas
Presented to: Moment Factory

Digital Signage Experience of the Year
AT&T Discovery District
Presented to: Moment Factory and SNA Displays

The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation. They include:

  • Mark Bennett, EVP, Client Engagement, Mod Op

  • Matteo Berti, Business Development Manager, Global Display Solutions (GDS)

  • Geoffrey Bessin, CMO and Chief Evangelist, Intuiface

  • Corrie Brannan, Director of Channel, Skykit

  • Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

  • Ryan Cahoy, Chief Revenue Officer, Rise Display

  • Carey Callahan, Pro AV Solutions Architect, Eaton - Tripp Lite

  • Scott Carter, SVP Sales & Marketing, In-Store Experience

  • Len Dudis, CIO, Grupo Vidanta

  • Robert Edwards, Media Development Specialist, Lansing Community College

  • Peter Erickson, VP of Creative, Screenfeed

  • Jordan Feil, Global Director of Marketing, Navori Labs

  • Kym Frank, Global CxO, Motionworks

  • Stephanie Gutnik, Global Head of DOOH, Yahoo

  • Danny Hagen, General Manager - Americas, Signagelive

  • Craig Keefner, Manager, Kiosk Manufacturer Association

  • Sean Law, Co-Founder, Doohly

  • Carrie McKenzie-Bush, Director of Marketing & Communications, Peerless-AV

  • John Moss, Director - Experience Design Strategy, Cineplex

  • Joe Petrie, Editor in Chief, Airport Business magazine

  • Rick Robinson, Chief Strategy Officer, Project X Media

  • Sheldon Silverman, Partner, OOH Capital

  • Edward Tang, Project Manager, Guest Experience, Space Needle

  • Beth Warren, SVP Marketing | Strategy, Creative Realities, Inc.

View more details on the winners and their work here.

To learn more about DSE, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com.

Stay connected with DSE on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here.

About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)
Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more. DSE 2023 takes place November 12-14 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Sonal Patel
DSE
sonal@sonal.io


