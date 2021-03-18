U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Questex’s Fierce Pharma to Host the Pharma PR & Communications Virtual Summit in April

Questex LLC
·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The life science industry has played a pivotal role in supporting the public during the pandemic, by leading important conversations and becoming a trusted resource. This has paved the way for PR and communications professionals to drive the narrative about the industry, connect with patients and key customers in new ways, and lead the charge in sustaining the industry's improved reputation in meaningful ways.

To support this community, Questex’s Fierce Pharma will host the Pharma PR & Communications Virtual Summit, the only communications event for peer learning and networking exclusively for life sciences, April 20-22, 2021. Register here to attend.

Jennifer Woods, Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences, “Connecting and engaging with others - both personally and professionally - during this unprecedented time has been a challenge. Our event will provide life science communicators with key insights and best practices for successful communications strategies for today’s complex healthcare environment. If you’re a part of the life sciences PR and communications community, we hope you’ll join us.”

The Pharma PR & Communications Summit will focus on three key areas:

  • April 20, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion: Panels and discussions led by experts will focus on how life sciences organizations can improve diversity, equity, and inclusiveness in internal and external communication strategies. Speakers will address staffing and hiring practices, creating access to accurate information, and building communities starting at the zip-code level.

  • April 21, Operational Excellence: One of the largest challenges for pharma companies is the new way of working. Panels and discussions will take a deep look at the way companies staff and communicate with internal teams, build teams from the ground up, and how to empower young professionals.

  • April 22, The New Consumer: The consumer mindset has shifted over the past year. While addressing the hyper-sensitivity of consumers and their evolving needs, the panels and discussions will take a close look at the increasing importance of a CSR plan, how to better include the patient voice in organizations, and how influencers and providers help to shape the way consumers think about health needs.

The 2021 Pharma PR & Communications Virtual Summit Advisory Board members include:

  • Advisory Chair: Wendy Lund, Chief Communications Officer, ORGANON

  • Michele Baer, Executive Director, Human Pharma Communications, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

  • Angela Bechan, Head of Communications, SANOFI

  • Kristin Cahill, CEO, GCI HEALTH

  • Carrie Fernandez, Vice President and Head of Communications, Global Oncology, TAKEDA

  • Tom Jones, Senior Partner, FINN PARTNERS

  • Ray Kerins, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Affairs, BAYER

  • Stephanie Koze, Managing Director, REAL CHEMISTRY

  • Christine Lindenboom, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, ALNYLAM

  • Claire Mulhearn, Associate Vice President and Head of Health Communications, MERCK

  • Roslyn Patterson, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, IONIS

  • Brandi Robinson, Senior Vice President & Chief Communications Officer, MALLINCKRODT

  • Tierney Saccavino, EVP, Corporate Communications, ACORDA

The Pharma PR & Communications Virtual Summit marquee partner is GCI Health and gold sponsors are FINN Partners and Real Chemistry.

Registration is free for professionals from pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device organizations. Click here to register.

For sponsorship opportunities contact:

Andy Walker
202-496-5522
awalker@questex.com

Dor Peled
917-258-5159
dpeled@questex.com

Shauna Greg
212-400-6228
sgreig@questex.com

About Fierce Pharma
Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along daily. Our readers rely on Fierce Pharma for the latest news, analysis and data on drugs and the companies that make them. Fierce Pharma covers the pharma waterfront, from late-stage drug development through the entire lifecycle—tracking regulatory approvals, payer negotiations, manufacturing, marketing, patent fights, government investigations and regulation, M&A deals and beyond. Our aim is to analyze the day's news, showing readers not only what they need to know, but why they need to know it. Beyond the daily, the Fierce Pharma team produces special reports that take stock of the industry’s products and finances, and shed new light on industry trends.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Emily Schriver
Marketing Manager | Life Science & Healthcare
Questex
917-932-0431
eschriver@questex.com


