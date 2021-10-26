U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.00
    +19.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,736.00
    +116.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,586.75
    +91.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,319.80
    +9.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +0.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1625
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.93
    -0.50 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3819
    +0.0051 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9270
    +0.2280 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,759.51
    -98.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,508.65
    +1,265.97 (+521.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,265.05
    +42.23 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

QuestEx Gold & Copper Completes Final Option Payment on the Moat Property, Adjacent to Newmont's Tatogga Property, Earning a 100% Interest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - QUESTEX GOLD & COPPER LTD. (TSX-V: QEX) ("QuestEx" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the final payment in accordance with a mineral property option agreement on the Moat property (the "Moat Option Agreement"), which is located adjacent to Newmont Corporation's ("Newmont") Tatogga property in British Columbia's ("BC") Red Chris Mining district (Figure 1). A total of 881,612 common shares of QuestEx with a value of $700,000 were issued to the vendors, a group of arms-length individuals, on October 25, 2021. QuestEx now holds a 100% interest in the Moat property.

QuestEx has 100% ownership of one of the largest land packages in BC&#39;s Golden Triangle, including in the Red Chris Mining District (CNW Group/QuestEx Gold &amp; Copper Ltd.)
QuestEx has 100% ownership of one of the largest land packages in BC's Golden Triangle, including in the Red Chris Mining District (CNW Group/QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.)

Joe Mullin, CEO of QuestEx comments: "The Red Chris District is one of the most active and exciting areas within British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. It boasts recent development of a new mine (Red Chris), new discoveries at Saddle North and Saddle South, definition of large and rich gold and copper resources at Saddle North and Red Chris, and the active participation of two global mining giants, Newmont and Newcrest. With the acquisition of the Moat property, QuestEx now has 100% ownership of its entire 40,452 hectare land package within this rapidly growing mining and exploration district. The Moat property occupies prospective and strategic ground adjacent to Newmont's recently purchased Tatogga property (see fourth bullet point below), and geological evidence suggests that the Saddle North and Saddle South mineral trends on the Tatogga property cross the boundary onto QuestEx's property. The Moat property is an outstanding addition to our already enviable land position in the district."

Recent Corporate and Geological Activity in The Red Chris District
QuestEx has one of the largest land packages in the Red Chris District with 100% ownership of mineral tenures covering 40,452 hectares ("ha"). The district is located within the territory of the Tahltan First Nation, in the northern tip of BC's Golden Triangle and has seen extraordinary geological and corporate activity since 2019 including:

  • August 15, 2019, Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest") purchases a 70% interest in the Red Chris Mine from Imperial Metals for US$804 million ("M").

  • May 1, 2020, Newcrest purchases the GJ property from Skeena Resources.

  • July 6, 2020, GT Gold Corp ("GT Gold") releases an inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate for Saddle North, which contains 3.5M ounces ("oz") gold ("Au") and 1,809M pounds ("lb") copper ("Cu") Indicated and 5.5M oz Au and 2,982M lb Cu Inferred.

  • March 10, 2021, Newmont and GT Gold announce the sale of GT Gold to Newmont in an all-cash transaction valuing GT Gold at C$456M.

  • March 31, 2021, Newcrest releases an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Red Chris, which contains 13M oz Au and 3.7M tonnes Cu Measured and Indicated, and 1.9M oz Au and 0.57M tonnes Cu Inferred.

  • April 16, 2021, Newmont participates in QuestEx financing, purchasing 2,425,790 shares in QuestEx, maintaining its 16.13% equity interest in the Company and its rank as QuestEx's largest shareholder.

  • October 12, 2021, Newcrest releases Red Chris Block Cave Pre-Feasibility Study outlining an estimated initial 31 year mine life, 17% internal rate of return, and C$2.3 billion net present value.

The Moat and Castle Properties
The 1,691 ha Moat property occupies an elongated belt on the east side of QuestEx's 100% owned Castle property where it borders Newmont's Tatogga property (with the Saddle North Cu-Au-Silver ("Ag") deposit, and Saddle South Au-Ag discovery; Figure 1). The Castle-Saddle trend, which is prospective for porphyry copper-gold systems similar to Saddle North, spans approximately 10 kilometres ("km") from Newmont's Saddle North deposit westwards onto QuestEx's now 100% owned Moat property and the Castle property (Figure 1) where porphyry style mineralization has been intersected by shallow drilling at Castle Main and Castle East (e.g. 2.14% Cu, 4.88 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au and 73.2 g/t Ag over 4 metres ("m") in historical drill hole CA13-03). Now combined, the Castle and Moat properties contain approximately 6.5 km of the overall 10-km-long, highly prospective, Castle-Saddle trend. In addition to containing ground prospective for Saddle North style porphyry Cu-Au mineralization, geological work conducted by QuestEx in 2020 documented mineral systems on the Moat property that may be continuations of those found at Saddle South on the Tatogga Property (see news releases 21-01 and 21-06 titled "QuestEx Gold & Copper tracks indications of Gold-Silver-Copper mineralization west from GT Gold's Saddle South onto Castle").

We seek safe harbor.

Qualified Person
Tony Barresi, Ph.D., P.Geo., QuestEx's President, a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument ("NI") 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About QuestEx
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. is exploring for gold and copper with a focus on the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone areas of British Columbia, Canada. It has 100% ownership of one of the largest portfolios of mineral tenures in British Columbia's metal-rich Golden Triangle. The portfolio includes the 312 square kilometre KSP property, which is surrounded by some of the most important past and current mining and development projects in British Columbia (e.g. Eskay Creek, Snip, Brucejack, KSM, Johnny Mountain); QuestEx intends to release a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Inel gold system, located on the KSP property, in 2022. In the northern corner of the Golden Triangle in the Red Chris mining district QuestEx's portfolio includes the Castle property, a porphyry copper-gold project located adjacent to Newmont's Tatogga property, and along trend of the Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposit (>10 million ounces gold, in all categories). Other properties include North ROK, Coyote, and Kingpin in the Golden Triangle, Sofia in the Toodoggone district, and Heart Peaks and Hit in other strategic districts within British Columbia. These assets are being advanced by a newly assembled technical and management team with experience in exploration, permitting and discovery.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF QUESTEX GOLD & COPPER LTD.
"Joseph Mullin"
Joseph Mullin
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NR 21-17

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators as well as the risk that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on the Company's business. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from QuestEx expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. QuestEx does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/26/c1190.html

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    Tesla (TSLA) surprised Wall Street in its latest quarterly statement, but that in itself is unsurprising; the EV leader has made a habit of leaving analysts’ forecasts in the dust. Still, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas believes the latest set of excellent results were “significant” for two particular reasons. For one, despite well-documented industry-wide supply shortages, the company is exhibiting “extraordinary” top line growth,” with sales now annualizing at 1 million units and Tesla reaching th

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Verizon, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stands out as one of three companies offering 5G service in the U.S. However, investors have at least three compelling reasons to buy this stock that are unrelated to the 5G oligopoly, along with at least one obstacle that might give those same investors pause. Verizon's focus on service is hardly new. RootMetrics recently gave Verizon a 16th consecutive annual award for its network experience, while it won the most awards from JD Power for network quality for the 27th year in a row.

  • Eli Lilly Earnings Missed Estimates. Here’s Why the Stock Is Rising.

    FEATURE Eli Lilly posted third-quarter earnings of $1.94 a share, 2 cents below analysts’ estimates, but the stock was rising after the drug giant boosted its full-year guidance. Eli Lilly ‘s revenue in the third quarter was $6.

  • Here’s What Makes Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Great Stock Investment

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

    Up nearly 40% over just the past month, it's fair to wonder whether Cloudflare is still worth buying.