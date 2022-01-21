Questex’s International Beauty Show New York (IBS New York) is Back!

Registration Now Open to Experience the Best in Beauty

March 13-15, 2022 at the Javits Center in NYC

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show New York (IBS New York) returns to the Javits Center March 13‐15, 2022. The nation’s biggest professionals-only beauty show draws over 23,000 industry members each year. Registration is now open for beauty industry professionals looking to increase their skills and build their careers and businesses.

IBS New York 2022 will feature hundreds of high-profile exhibitors and vendors, including: Amika, Andis, CHI by Farouk Systems, Olaplex, Truss, Turbo Power and many more! For the full list to date, click here.

Professionals will have the opportunity to walk through miles of exhibits and learn unique techniques through invaluable in‐booth demonstrations by some of the top artists in the industry. As always, attendees will have the opportunity to shop for products for their salons at professionals‐only pricing and to network with industry leaders.

Click here to register to attend the IBS New York 2022 conference. Early Bird Savings up to $40 off!

* Disclaimer: *Offer is applicable for early bird rate, must be booked by 2/21/2022 and applies to the paid, hands-on workshops only. Fee includes one-day Exhibit Hall. Up to $30 off Exhibit Hall discount also available if booked by 2/21/22.

Attendees can participate in unparalleled free education and trendsetting techniques including hair, nails, brows, men's grooming, business, marketing, and more! Sessions include marketing and profit‐ boosting tips and from experts including Amy Carter, Tom Collins and Zan Ray. Nail guru Jamie Schrabeck teaches nail techs how to get ahead and stay ahead with her best practices and Malynda Vigliotti shares how to build a booming brow business. For the current schedule, click here. New sessions continue to be added. Hands-On Workshops are also available for an additional fee and cover a wide range of subjects from Microblading Nano & Reverse Strokes for Perfect Brows taught by Quyen Nguyen of Evalash to American Fades - A Variety of Fading Techniques taught by Wanza Poole & Craig McLaurin from Iconic Barber to The Ultimate Marketing & Branding Workshop lead by Angelique Velez, founder of Breakups to Makeup. Plus, celebrity colorist and Balay Lama™, Candy Shaw, will share her top secrets in Painting Balayage 2.0 and reveal how the power of the paintbrush can change your career forever!

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 13: 9:30am - 5:00pm

Monday, March 14: 9:30am - 5:00pm

Tuesday, March 15: 9:30am - 4:00pm

COVID Protocols

For greater safety, the Javits Center has instituted a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all in-person participants at IBS New York. All participants will be asked to provide proof of vaccination and photo ID before entering the premises. Additional details on the vaccine mandate will be provided upon registration. Further information can be found here.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty professionals are available at IBS Las Vegas, taking place June 25‐27, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit IBSlasvegas.com for more information.

