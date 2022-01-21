Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) New York is Back!

Registration Now Open to Experience the Best in Spa & Wellness March 13-15, 2022 at the Javits Center in NYC

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s The International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) New York returns to the Javits Center March 13‐15, 2022. The largest professionals-only spa and wellness show on the East Coast is the perfect place for professionals to source the latest products, learn about new technologies and develop relationships with companies that move the industry.



Registration is now open for members of the spa and wellness community looking to increase their skills and build their careers and businesses.

IECSC New York 2022 features exhibitors such as Celluma, Circadia, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Esthemax, Farmhouse Fresh, Italwax, PCA Skin, ProCell Therapies, Repechage, Sothys and more! For the full list to date, click here.

Professionals will have the opportunity to explore, discover and buy products as they meet face-to-face with spa, wellness and salon suppliers and find new solutions that can change the scope of their business and career.

Click here to register to attend the IECSC New York 2022 conference. Early Bird Savings up to $20 off Exhibit Hall Admission and up to $100 off Conference!*

Disclaimer: *Exhibit Hall and Conference prices increase after 2/21/2022.

Attendees have access to product-focused education hosted by top exhibitors and industry leaders covering topics such as anti-aging, light therapy, cannabis treatments, cosmetic lasers, business management and more! Sessions include Trimming the Fat in Your Beauty Business hosted by Crystal Ochemba Powell from Crystal Ngozi Beauty, LLC; Cryotherapy expert Sam Niedbala, PhD shares the vital role cryotherapy can play when combined with a wide range of ablative treatments, and CBD Skincare is the focus of Jordan Helene Person’s, LPN, LMT, workshop which will answer the most commonly asked questions that your clients have about CBD and hemp skin care, explain why CBD/hemp as an ingredient is so beneficial and witness the difference plant medicine makes at the end of class with an infused Gua Sha treatment demo.

For the current schedule of all the current offerings, click here. New sessions continue to be added.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 13: 9:30am - 5:00pm

Monday, March 14: 9:30am - 5:00pm

Tuesday, March 15: 9:30am - 4:00pm

COVID Protocols

For greater safety, the Javits Center has instituted a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all in-person participants at IECSC New York. All participants will be asked to provide proof of vaccination and photo ID before entering the premises. Additional details on the vaccine mandate will be provided upon registration. Further information can be found here.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2022:

Chicago , April 10-11, 2022 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center – Rosemont. Visit iecscchicago.com for more information

Las Vegas, June 25-27, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit iecsclasvegas.com for more information

Florida, October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information



