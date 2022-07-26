Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor Announces the 2022 Awards of Excellence Winners

Questex LLC

Awards Program Took Place During Luxury Travel Advisor’s Ultra Summit

MANALAPAN, Fla., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor today announced the winners of its prestigious Awards of Excellence, recognizing companies considered to be the elite suppliers in the luxury travel category for 2022. The awards were announced during Luxury Travel Advisor’s Ultra Summit, which is taking place at the Eau Palm Beach, in Manalapan, FL, July 24-26, 2022.

“I am so pleased to be able to present these awards in person again to such incredible recipients after so many years,” said Ruthanne Terrero, Vice President/Head of Content, Questex Travel and Wellness Group. “A special congratulations to all of the winners of the awards program. We tip our hats to them for providing such exceptional service to their customers.”

The Awards of Excellence winners are:

Best Airline Cabin Service : Emirates First Class

Most Anticipated Hotel Opening for 2022 : The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

Best Expedition Cruise Line : Lindblad Expeditions

Best Local Destination Management Company : IC Bellagio

Top Luxury Hotel Worldwide : Four Seasons Bora Bora

Best Luxury Car Rental Company : Hertz

Best FIT Operator : Abercrombie & Kent

Best River Cruise Line : Viking

Best Ocean Cruise Line : Silversea

Best Luxury Escorted Tour Operator : Tauck

Top General Manager/Managing Director Worldwide : Stuart Procter, The Stafford London

Top Luxury Sales Executive: Jeremy McClellan, Marriott International

Winners were determined exclusively by the readers of Luxury Travel Advisor, who voted for nominees selected by an invitation-only advisory board made up of influential travel advisors who have graced the cover of Luxury Travel Advisor over the past 17 years. Nominees represent hotels, resorts, individuals, cruise lines and professional services that excel at delivering memorable experiences, a hallmark of the luxury travel industry.

