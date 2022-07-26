U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor Announces the 2022 Awards of Excellence Winners

Questex LLC
·2 min read
Questex LLC
Questex LLC

Awards Program Took Place During Luxury Travel Advisor’s Ultra Summit

MANALAPAN, Fla., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor today announced the winners of its prestigious Awards of Excellence, recognizing companies considered to be the elite suppliers in the luxury travel category for 2022. The awards were announced during Luxury Travel Advisor’s Ultra Summit, which is taking place at the Eau Palm Beach, in Manalapan, FL, July 24-26, 2022.

“I am so pleased to be able to present these awards in person again to such incredible recipients after so many years,” said Ruthanne Terrero, Vice President/Head of Content, Questex Travel and Wellness Group. “A special congratulations to all of the winners of the awards program. We tip our hats to them for providing such exceptional service to their customers.”

The Awards of Excellence winners are:

  • Best Airline Cabin Service: Emirates First Class

  • Most Anticipated Hotel Opening for 2022: The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

  • Best Expedition Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions

  • Best Local Destination Management Company: IC Bellagio

  • Top Luxury Hotel Worldwide: Four Seasons Bora Bora

  • Best Luxury Car Rental Company: Hertz

  • Best FIT Operator: Abercrombie & Kent

  • Best River Cruise Line: Viking

  • Best Ocean Cruise Line: Silversea

  • Best Luxury Escorted Tour Operator: Tauck

  • Top General Manager/Managing Director Worldwide: Stuart Procter, The Stafford London

  • Top Luxury Sales Executive: Jeremy McClellan, Marriott International

Winners were determined exclusively by the readers of Luxury Travel Advisor, who voted for nominees selected by an invitation-only advisory board made up of influential travel advisors who have graced the cover of Luxury Travel Advisor over the past 17 years. Nominees represent hotels, resorts, individuals, cruise lines and professional services that excel at delivering memorable experiences, a hallmark of the luxury travel industry.

To learn more about Luxury Travel Advisor, visit: https://www.luxurytraveladvisor.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Stuti Srivastava
Marketing Manager
Questex Travel Group
ssrivastava@questex.com


