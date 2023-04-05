Questex Unveils Robust Co-Location Strategy for Live Design International and Digital Signage Experience Events

Questex LLC

NEW YORK, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Live Design International (LDI), the preeminent event for the live events industry, and Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the preeminent event for the digital signage industry, today shares plans on how the two events will co-locate to offer shared experiences, while maintaining separate exhibit and conference spaces. The events will take place December 2-5, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.



“We are thrilled to have LDI and DSE co-located for 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, while maintaining the branding and identity of each community in two distinct sections of West Hall,” says Marian Sandberg, vice president and market leader at Questex. “Attendees will have access to both show floors, affording the opportunity to see exhibitors in so many areas of visual and audio technologies, from high-end displays to advanced moving lights, rigging and trussing systems to cloud-based content solutions, staging, media servers, atmospheric effects, you name it.”

Both shows plan to leverage the strength and market penetration of Questex’s other brands, as well. Adjacent assets at the company include shows, conferences, and media relevant to hospitality, healthcare, education, travel, and more.

“The future of visual display solutions, entertainment production technology, and experiential events intersects here, with hundreds of exhibitors and an expected 14,000-plus attendees,” adds Sandberg. "LDI brings together the entire entertainment, design, and technology community with manufacturers and distributors of ultramodern gear and professional training from world-renowned industry leaders. DSE comprises the fast-changing digital and interactive display ecosystem of buyers and exhibitors in advertising, brand marketing, experience design, entertainment, hospitality, and retail, as well as IT systems integrators, manufacturers and more. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

The synergy created by the closer location of the two exhibit spaces will foster greater cross-traffic and more opportunity for networking, keynote presentations, and technology to both markets, while specific programming and events will continue to serve each show.

Highlights include:

Networking opportunities with thousands of attendees

Innovative matchmaking via the official show mobile apps

Lounges on the DSE show floor designated for vertical market meetups in retail, DOOH, pro AV, and more

Two comprehensive learning programs with hands-on professional training with industry leaders

Crossover tech conversations and keynotes

Two robust expo floors with hundreds of exhibitors

Foster The Future Career Day and Program: focused on fostering the future professionals entering or furthering careers in digital signage and live event tech fields

Access to fifth annual Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarships, Paky Award, Sustainability Award, and 31 st annual LDI Booth & Best Debuting Product Awards

2023 DSE DIZZIE Awards celebration

Offsite tech and installation tours

Opening night parties for both events

LDI and DSE After Dark: VIP expedited entry to TAO nightclubs each night for all attendees

Sixteen:Nine Mixer (registration for this event required)

XUSC Networking Event (registration for this event required)

About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 30-plus year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh their knowledge and professional training as well as network and be inspired by colleagues and the manufacturers and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit http://www.ldishow.com/. LDI will take place November 30 – December 5, 2023, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

