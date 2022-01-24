U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

Questex’s Vibe Conference to Connect Beverage Executives in April in California

Questex LLC
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, will connect the industry April 25-27, 2022 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA. Register here.

Targeted to on-premise chain restaurant, hotel, cruise-line, casino and contract-foodservice corporate executives, operators, beverage directors, marketing VPs and food and beverage executives, Vibe Conference features informative, high-level content, product tastings and valuable networking opportunities.

Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, Questex said, “Labor shortages, supply chain issues, inflationary pressures, and changes in consumer behavior from the pandemic are having a dramatic impact on the beverage industry. Continued success will require developing and maintaining strong industry relationships, keeping up with the latest trends, and understanding how to utilize this data in strategic decision-making,” said Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, Questex. “Vibe is committed to helping the industry meet these challenges. With strong input from our Advisory Council we are creating a timely and actionable program combined with fresh new experiences that make Vibe a valuable, ‘must attend’ event for beverage executives.”

New features include:

  • Technology Showcase to touch, demo and test the latest restaurant solutions

  • Tasting Rooms with enhanced design elements

  • Beverage pairings to enhance the intimate lunch format

  • Updated schedule to optimize operator and sponsor networking

  • 12 Workshops and Keynote presenters to be announced soon

  • Actionable data findings through original and custom presentations from Datassential, IWSR, Neilsen and Technomic

Registration is now open at early bird rates through March 11, 2022. Register here.

To learn more about sales and sponsorship opportunities contact Donna Bruns at donna@vibeconference.com.

The number one priority at Vibe Conference is the health and safety of all participants. All attendees, sponsors, speakers, consultants and Questex staff must be fully vaccinated at least 15 days prior to attending VIBE Conference 2022. Only approved vaccinations will be accepted. Learn more here.

To learn more about the Vibe Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com. Stay connected with the Vibe Conference and industry news at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/

About Vibe Conference
Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2022 conference will be held at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa April 25-27.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Michelle Osborne
Questex
mosborne@questex.com
617.219.8305


