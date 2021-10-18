U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Questex Wins Two FOLIO Eddie Awards, Fierce Pharma and Live Design Recognized for Editorial Excellence

Questex LLC
·2 min read

Rhonda Wunderlin, SVP, Performance Marketing Named a FOLIO Top Woman in Media

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week at the FOLIO Eddie and Ozzie awards, the most inclusive recognition program in the publishing community celebrating editorial and design excellence, Questex, a leading information services company, won two Eddie awards for editorial excellence.

Fierce Pharma's The 22 most influential people in the fight against COVID won in the Single Article category among healthcare/medical B2B publications and Live Design’s online coverage of the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show 2021 was a winner in the Series of Articles, B2B Technology category.

Questex also had four finalists in the awards program:

In addition, Rhonda Wunderlin, Senior Vice President, Performance Marketing has been named a FOLIO Top Woman in Media in the Change-Makers category. Wunderlin is responsible for building Questex’s seller and buyer experience from discovery through purchase and advocacy, connecting the dots to monetization.

“It’s an honor for Questex to be shortlisted for six Eddie awards and to win in two categories. I couldn’t be prouder of our content teams. With a deep understanding of each of the industries we serve, our content truly helps our audiences find the information they need to help them make smart business decisions,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “Additionally, I am delighted that FOLIO has also recognized Rhonda as a Top Woman in Media. Rhonda is a tremendous asset to our team. She works across Questex marketing, sales and finance and leverages best practices, process and technology to achieve measurable and sustainable results.”

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Kate Spellman
Chief Marketing Officer
Questex
kspellman@questex.com
212 895 8488‬


