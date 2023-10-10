After questions about use of state funds, budget for Wisconsin Fast Forward workforce development program cut by 16%

File photo of Wisconsin's Department of Workforce Development. The DWD has a unique office, called the Office of Skills Development, to manage the Wisconsin Fast Forward grant program.

Seeing the effects of understaffing, the Wisconsin Health Care Association took a leap: It started training people as certified nursing aides, for free, through the WisCaregiver Careers program.

More than 2,000 people have become CNAs and worked in Wisconsin nursing homes since the program began in 2018. A big reason why WisCaregivers grew into an ongoing public private partnership is because in 2020, it received nearly $400,000 through Wisconsin Fast Forward, a decade-old state grant program.

The Legislature cut Fast Forward’s 2023-25 budget by 16% this spring, suggesting the Department of Workforce Development had failed to spend all of the money it could on the program. The funding now caps at $10.5 million, or $2 million less than the previous funding cycle.

It's true that DWD spends some Fast Forward money on workforce programs other than grants to employers, as it’s allowed under state law. However, issues getting money out the door in grants appear tied up in the program’s structure and requirements — nuances that are largely set by the state Legislature.

Even when grants run smoothly, Fast Forward’s data-heavy, reimbursement-based structure means money is slow to trickle from the state to employers. If grant recipients run into hiccups leading new worker training programs, they could risk losing out on funding they expected to receive.

On average, 51% of grants end up receiving full funding or within $100 of it, according to DWD.

Employers cite issues with the program’s “red tape” and “insidious paperwork,” according to comments submitted by grant recipients to the DWD and obtained by the Journal Sentinel through a public records request. Many employers also had trouble finding enough workers to complete the training programs, citing labor shortages.

The 2023-25 funding cut leaves less money available for a state program that has spread $45 million across Wisconsin in the past decade, paying to train special education teachers, childcare workers, tool and die makers, medical assistants and registered behavioral technicians, among others.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity,” wrote a public school district grant administrator to the DWD in 2021. The district used Fast Forward money to train paraprofessionals to become teachers. “I have one administrator who tells me how this program has been life changing for several of his staff.”

Need to gather, input data can be confusing

Fast Forward has been in place since 2013 as the result of a bipartisan vote in the Legislature. As a workforce development program, it is designed to award grants between $5,000 and $400,000 to public and private employees for new, customized worker training programs.

To receive Fast Forward funding, an employer must first execute the training, pay for it, then submit data to the state on things like workers’ employment status, wages, demographics and Social Security numbers. Employers must also write progress reports and keep strict financial records, such as proof of payment for all transactions.

In comments submitted to the DWD, grant recipients often cited issues gathering the necessary data.

“It has been exceptionally difficult for us to submit invoices and request reimbursement. The owner group is now concerned that we may not actually receive payment for services provided,” wrote the grant administrator for a locally owned restaurant in Ozaukee County in 2022.

“Cut the red tape and endless paperwork,” reads a different comment from a small northern Wisconsin business in 2021.

Kate Battiato administered the CNA training grant for the Wisconsin Health Care Association in 2020. In an interview, Battiato said she collected 47 unique data points for each of the 547 workers whose training the grant funded.

DWD staff recognized the data burden for such a large training program, she said, and updated the computer system to help.

The grant's reporting requirements can be onerous, especially for people without grant experience, Battiato said. But she understands why: It’s public money, which requires accountability. The program itself incentivizes new ideas for filling workers shortages, she said.

"I feel like, despite the challenges involved with it, they're willing to work with you," Battiato said.

Audit: Fast Forward grants trained 53% of the workers they were intended to

As a “performance grant,” Fast Forward also has baked-in accountability measures designed to ensure funding is used only on programs that hit certain metrics. For example, 85% of workers must complete the training, and 75% of incumbent workers must see wage increases.

If certain program requirements aren’t met, an employer won’t receive full funding. Several employers’ comments to the DWD in the 2021-22 year outlined challenges finding workers due to issues in the labor market.

However, data show issues finding workers are not just related to the pandemic. A 2019 state audit found 9,451 people successfully completed a Fast Forward training program between 2012-13 and 2018-19. That’s just over half — 53% — of the 17,881 people who those grants were contractually required to train.

The audit also found DWD "did not attempt to verify" information submitted by grant recipients about the results of their training programs and reported inaccurate information to the public. It also failed to "consistently follow statutes and administrative rules" when awarding grants, among other findings.

"We are working on a variety of solutions to provide additional technology and staff support, recognizing the concerns raised in the 2019 state audit," reads a statement from John Dipko, the DWD's communications director, in response to questions from the Journal Sentinel.

Steven Deller studies public finance and economic development at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Although he doesn’t have direct knowledge of Fast Forward, he said there are “hundreds if not thousands” of federal and state-level grants that are not fully taken advantage of.

There are two main reasons, he said: a lack of awareness and cumbersome application materials. The need to ensure government money is being spent properly creates a lot of paperwork.

“If the agency is perceived as being ‘sloppy’ handing the grants out, there is a huge political price to pay,” Deller wrote via email.

Some employers get help applying for grants. Others, like schools and small businesses, might not have the option

Administering grants is time consuming and often complicated. Across Wisconsin, some grant recipients get help with the process, such as from private companies, freelancers or workforce development boards.

The Journal Sentinel spoke with two people who have experience writing Fast Forward grants for clients, both of whom said the program is run-of-the-mill for government grants. Jan Sotnikoff with ManageAssist, a New Jersey-based company, gives Wisconsin’s program an “A-.” Reimbursements come on time when paperwork is done correctly, and program staff are easy to reach, he said.

Not everyone has the option to pay for professional grant writers' services, or the background knowledge about grants to know they might need it.

“The grant process is difficult and discouraging,” reads a comment to the DWD from a small business employee in 2022. Without the help of a workforce development board, the employee wrote, “I couldn’t have done it. Frankly, I could have discontinued the process.”

Career and Technical Education coordinator for the Delavan-Darien School District, Michel Rick, said the six Fast Forward grants the district has received have helped "transform" its workforce-based learning programs. The southern Wisconsin district of about 1,800 students has used the money to pay for agriculture and manufacturing equipment and fund teacher training.

Rick said he was asked to provide feedback to the state about the grant application process. He said schools don't often have grant writers or full-time CTE coordinators. That means if a district wants to apply for a Fast Forward grant, the legwork often falls on teachers who are already busy with students and classes.

Those teachers, he said, "don't necessarily have time to write a grant that big."

So how is the Fast Forward budget being spent?

Lawmakers who cut Fast Forward's funding this spring suggested money was going unspent.

That's true — to some extent.

Across five fiscal years ending in 2021-22, DWD has spent an average of $4.2 million annually on grants. That's less than the total budgeted amount.But the state isn't leaving money unspent; instead, it spends Fast Forward funds on other programs.

In some cases, that's because it's required to by the Legislature. In other cases, the DWD takes advantage of state law allowing for the use of Fast Forward money on other workforce training programs. That’s a helpful spending flexibility, given that leftover money in the budget doesn’t carry over.

The DWD is getting enough applications: It approves only about 62%. The rest are either denied, withdrawn or deemed ineligible. The state has time to hold only a handful of grant application windows annually, as the process requires staff — who manage 50 to 75 projects each, at any time — to evaluate applications and decide how to spread out grant funding among them.

Take 2021-22 as an example. That year, DWD had a $6.25 million budget to work with. The state set aside:

$4.86 million on standard Fast Forward grants to employers, which will go through a two-year reimbursement process;

$250,000 on Project SEARCH, a jobs program for people with disabilities, which DWD was required to fund using Fast Forward money;

$1.13 million on internship programs for University of Wisconsin System students, which DWD is allowed to fund using Fast Forward money, but wasn't required to.

What did lawmakers say about the reduction in funding?

Republican lawmakers who made the cut during the open meeting of the Joint Committee on Finance in May offered little explanation for the decision.

Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green and committee co-chair, said during the meeting that lawmakers were "right-sizing the appropriation, based on past history.”

“Our motion funds proven programs that have been successful, and we’re delighted to put more money into them,” he said before approving the Fast Forward reduction and several other agenda items. Marklein did not respond to request for comment.

All four Democrats on the 16-person committee voted against the funding reduction. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had suggested giving Fast Forward more money.

During the meeting, Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said the reduction came as a surprise, given that Fast Forward is “one of the most successful training programs that we have.”

“It’s a real missed opportunity,” she said.

Cleo Krejci covers higher education, vocational training and retraining as a Report For America corps member based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact her at CKrejci@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @_CleoKrejci. Support her work with a tax-deductible donation at bit.ly/RFADonation.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Lawmakers cut the budget for Wisconsin Fast Forward by 16%. Why?