Questor: Buy this British fund that has outperformed the FTSE 100 by 30pc

london skyline

The income investing prospects for UK-listed shares are exceptionally attractive at present.

Not only do they offer comparable yields to other mainstream asset classes such as bonds and cash, they are poised to deliver significantly positive real terms dividend growth amid falling inflation, interest rate cuts and an improving economic outlook.

Alongside this, their low valuations and the potential for earnings growth due to increasingly upbeat operating conditions mean future capital returns are likely to be extremely generous.

As a result, the focus of Questor’s Income Portfolio will increasingly shift towards equities, including stock market-focused investment trusts, as we seek to capitalise on what is likely to be a transient long-term buying opportunity.

With that in mind, Law Debenture will now be added to our Income Portfolio. The investment trust is a long-time favourite of this column, having first been tipped as a “buy” in July 2017.

Since then, it has generated a 36pc capital gain and outperformed the FTSE 100 by 30 percentage points. It has also paid dividends amounting to roughly 31pc of our notional purchase price, thereby equating to a total return of 67pc.

The trust currently yields around 4pc and has an excellent track record of dividend growth. It has either increased or maintained shareholder payouts in each of the past 45 years, with dividends per share rising at an annualised rate of 7.9pc in the past decade. This is significantly higher than an average annual inflation rate of roughly 2.9pc over the past 10 years.

And with 48pc of its stockholdings being incumbents of either the industrials, consumer goods or consumer services sectors, it is well placed to benefit from an improving economic outlook that particularly catalyses corporate profits and dividend growth among cyclical stocks.

Moreover, the company’s gearing ratio of 11pc means its returns will be magnified. While this will inevitably lead to greater share price volatility compared with the wider index over the short run, Questor’s long-term focus and a likely rise in the UK stock market mean substantial borrowings are set to be a useful ally.

Story continues

When the trust’s relatively high gearing ratio is combined with a modest discount of 5pc to net asset value, its future returns are likely to remain ahead of its benchmark. Indeed, while the FTSE All Share index has produced a total return of 63pc in the past decade, the company’s shares have generated a 110pc total return.

Capital growth that beats inflation and the wider index are, of course, key aims of the trust. It also seeks to deliver a steadily increasing income, with it utilising a bottom-up approach that focuses on stocks which are currently out of favour among investors and therefore offer good value for money.

While this contrarian stance can equate to sustained periods of underperformance, it matches this column’s longstanding approach of ignoring the investment herd.

Unsurprisingly given its vast unpopularity and dirt-cheap valuations, the UK stock market currently contributes roughly 88pc of the trust’s holdings.

Well-known companies such as BP, GSK and Rio Tinto are among its major positions in what is a relatively non-concentrated portfolio. Its 10 largest holdings, for example, account for just 27pc of total assets. To put this in perspective, the FTSE All Share’s top 10 positions constitute 40pc of the entire index.

The company’s professional services arm, which provides pension trustee and other corporate services, accounts for a further 20pc of total assets. It funded around 39pc of the trust’s dividend last year and, with a solid track record of financial performance in recent years, has proved to be a worthwhile part of the company.

Clearly, adding Law Debenture to our income portfolio and subsequently increasing our exposure to UK-listed equities will inevitably equate to greater overall risk vis-à-vis bonds and other mainstream assets.

In Questor’s view, however, the stock market’s hugely attractive long-term return prospects fully compensate investors for the bearing of any additional risk.

Therefore, with an excellent track record of index outperformance, a relatively attractive market valuation and substantial gearing, the trust offers a favourable risk/reward opportunity.

Its contrarian approach at a time when UK-listed shares are decidedly unpopular among most investors is of particular appeal, since they offer attractive yields alongside significant dividend and capital growth potential.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: LWDB

Share price at close: 792p

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8pm

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.