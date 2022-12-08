U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,928.00
    -8.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,580.00
    -45.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,472.25
    -37.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.80
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.69
    +0.68 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +0.51 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8850
    +0.3610 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,852.23
    -198.70 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.72
    -6.32 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,480.49
    -205.91 (-0.74%)
     

Questor Technology Inc. Announces Another Million Dollar Sale of a Tall Stack Unit in Canada

Questor Technology Inc.
·2 min read
Questor Technology Inc.
Questor Technology Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the “Company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), is pleased to announce that it has received another purchase order for one million dollars to supply a tall clean combustion unit to another large oil and gas producer operating in Western Canada. This is the third tall stack unit sold in the past month as a result of Questor’s proprietary, ISO 14034 certified clean combustion equipment which safely handles hydrogen sulfide gas as well as reduces methane and other harmful pollutants at a 99.9 percent efficiency to meet the stringent rules for emissions in Canada. Additionally, our innovative design significantly reduces capital, fuel and operating costs for our clients at large gas processing facilities and refineries.

Questor has continued to custom design and has primarily sold tall clean combustion units this past year in Canada. The solid reputation we have developed in the Western Canadian basin at gas plants and micro-refineries for cost effective, high performing technology that exceeds the stringent regulations around sour gas and other emissions highlights the growing market and continued opportunities for Questor in the provision of clean combustion solutions both in Canada and Internationally.

About Questor Technology Inc.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations across North America, the Company provides specialized waste gas clean combustion technology and services that destroy harmful pollutants in any waste gas stream at 99.99 percent efficiency enabling its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites. The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all the emission detection data available and demonstrates how Questor’s combustion and power generation technologies can be used to help clients achieve net zero emission targets at their sites.

Questor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

Audrey Mascarenhas

Ann-Marie Osinski

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 571-1530

Phone: (403) 539-4371

Facsimile: (403) 571-1539

Facsimile: (403) 571-1539

Email: amascarenhas@questortech.com

Email: aosinski@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.


Recommended Stories

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    All of the major indexes fell into bear market territory at various points this year with the Nasdaq Composite taking one of the bigger hits. Many Wall Street experts expect the bear market, or at the very least a correction, to stay with us well into 2023 as a recession looms. Analysts at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) said the S&P 500 could fall to 3,240 by April, which would be a roughly 18% decline from current levels, before climbing back to around 4,000 by the end of the year -- which is essentially where it is now.

  • Why Nio and Other Chinese EV Stocks Tanked Today

    Nio will need to show record monthly vehicle deliveries in December by a large margin to hit even the low end of its prior estimates.

  • Why Generac Holdings Stock Tumbled by Almost 4% Today

    Energy technology solutions company Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) couldn't muster much energy on the stock exchange on Hump Day. Before the market opened, Generac announced that it had obtained a minority stake in privately held Watt Fuel Corp, a company that develops and produces low-emission solid oxide fuel cell systems. Generac did not disclose the financial particulars of this arrangement; it also did not specify how large a stake in Watt it now owns.

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • ‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield

    The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week. The central bank’s twin mandates, to rein in inflation and to moderate unemployment, frequently run counter to each other, and with inflation running

  • Tensions Grew at Salesforce Between Co-CEOs Benioff and Taylor Ahead of Leadership Change

    Marc Benioff became frustrated about how his co-CEO Bret Taylor, who is set to exit the role, was spending his time, people familiar with the executives said.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

    Sam Bankman-Fried's ambition for celebrity endorsements might have snared the "Anti-Hero" singer, but she proved to be smarter than a lot of other famous people.

  • Why This Market Rally Is So Dangerous; Tesla Nears Bear Lows On This Move

    The market rally is holding key levels, but the choppy action is dangerous. Tesla stock fell toward bear market lows amid new China discounts.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were flying higher today after the database software company posted strong results in its third-quarter earnings report. MongoDB, which specializes in NoSQL database software, trounced estimates in its latest update and even reported a surprise profit. Its cloud-based product, Atlas, again led the way with 61% growth and now makes up 63% of total revenue.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Scaramucci Calls Out Chamath Palihapitiya On FTX Warning Signs, 'We Can Pretend Otherwise, But None Of Us Really Knew'

    While speaking at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event, investments in and by FTX were discussed as one of the biggest topics impacting the cryptocurrency sector. Kevin O’Leary was an investor in FTX and Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital received an investment from FTX. Both shared their takeaways from the event of FTX and what happened with Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX Investments: Scaramucci said that many did not see warning signs with 25 of the greatest venture capitalists investing in FTX. Acco

  • Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today

    On a bad day for most stocks, shares of electric-vehicle-related ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down between 6% and 8%. There isn't any big news out from -- or about -- any of these three companies today that is the specific cause for any of their share-price declines. The most recent news is from ChargePoint, the EV charging station company, which reported third-quarter results on Dec. 1, with a 93% increase in revenue, but continues to report big losses.

  • Why TuSimple Holdings Stock Tripped and Fell on Wednesday

    The cutter in question was Ken Hoexter of Bank of America Securities. Hoexter's move comes on the heels of the autonomous trucking solutions developer's announcement that a once-promising joint development deal has been canceled. On the back of this highly discouraging development, Hoexter wrote, "In absence of a commercialization strategy, the long-term financial outlook for TuSimple is now far less visible."

  • Costco earnings on deck amid cooling sales, inflation pressure

    Costco's earnings are a key read on the financial health of higher income shoppers this holiday season.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Misfired Today

    Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) reported financial results that missed the target by a wide margin. After markets closed Tuesday, Smith & Wesson reported earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $121 million for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Oct. 31. The company blamed the macro environment for the miss, along with a difficult competitive environment.

  • AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.48

    The board of AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.48 on the 15th of...

  • Investors Heavily Search Unity Software Inc. (U): Here is What You Need to Know

    Unity Software Inc. (U) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.