Questor Technology Inc. Announces Another Million Dollar Sale of a Tall Stack Unit in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the “Company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), is pleased to announce that it has received another purchase order for one million dollars to supply a tall clean combustion unit to another large oil and gas producer operating in Western Canada. This is the third tall stack unit sold in the past month as a result of Questor’s proprietary, ISO 14034 certified clean combustion equipment which safely handles hydrogen sulfide gas as well as reduces methane and other harmful pollutants at a 99.9 percent efficiency to meet the stringent rules for emissions in Canada. Additionally, our innovative design significantly reduces capital, fuel and operating costs for our clients at large gas processing facilities and refineries.

Questor has continued to custom design and has primarily sold tall clean combustion units this past year in Canada. The solid reputation we have developed in the Western Canadian basin at gas plants and micro-refineries for cost effective, high performing technology that exceeds the stringent regulations around sour gas and other emissions highlights the growing market and continued opportunities for Questor in the provision of clean combustion solutions both in Canada and Internationally.

About Questor Technology Inc.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations across North America, the Company provides specialized waste gas clean combustion technology and services that destroy harmful pollutants in any waste gas stream at 99.99 percent efficiency enabling its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites. The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all the emission detection data available and demonstrates how Questor’s combustion and power generation technologies can be used to help clients achieve net zero emission targets at their sites.

Questor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

Audrey Mascarenhas Ann-Marie Osinski Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Phone: (403) 571-1530 Phone: (403) 539-4371 Facsimile: (403) 571-1539 Facsimile: (403) 571-1539 Email: amascarenhas@questortech.com Email: aosinski@questortech.com

