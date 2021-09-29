U.S. markets closed

Questor Technology Inc. Announces Canadian Sale of Two Large Incinerator Units

Questor Technology Inc.
·2 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the “Company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), is pleased to announce that it has received two significant purchase orders to supply two new incinerators totalling $3.9 million to be delivered to two customers operating in the Montney region of Canada during the first half of 2022. Both of these units are tall stacks that have been specifically designed to assist our clients to safely handle hydrogen sulphide gas and also meet the stringent rules for emissions in northeast British Colombia.

The Company is starting to see a pickup in activity as oil and gas prices and demand for its services recovers. The recent global focus on methane as the “low hanging fruit” to reduce global warming is also generating interest in our technology. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency in the US is expected to release new regulations at the end of this month specific to methane and the recently announced partnership between the US and Europe specifically focused on methane, is encouraging for the Company. Many jurisdictions and companies are starting to focus on methane reduction opportunities to meet their emission reduction goals and commitments. Questor provides an inexpensive, reliable way to reduce our clients’ carbon footprint.

About Questor Technology Inc.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations across North America, the Company provides specialized waste gas clean combustion technology and services that destroy harmful pollutants in any waste gas stream at 99.99 percent efficiency enabling its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites. The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available and demonstrates how Questor’s combustion and power generation technologies can be used to help clients achieve net zero emission targets at their sites.

Questor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

Audrey Mascarenhas

Ann-Marie Osinski

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 571-1530

Phone: (403) 539-4371

Facsimile: (403) 571-1539

Facsimile: (403) 571-1539

Email: amascarenhas@questortech.com

Email: aosinski@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.


