Questor: The world’s best fund managers are all backing this company – you should too

A successful long-term investing strategy has been to buy and hold the shares of dominant, growing companies. These are rare beasts that can meet their customers’ needs better than anyone else and keep it that way.

They have what Warren Buffett calls an “economic moat” which keeps competitors at bay while delivering high levels of profitability. Combine a moat with a strong growth market and you have all the ingredients of a great investment – providing you can buy the shares at the right price.

When it comes to making semiconductors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has many of the hallmarks of a great company. Many of the world’s best fund managers recognise it as such.

Of these investors – each among the top-performing 3pc of the 10,000 equity fund managers tracked by the financial publisher Citywire – 34 own shares, which can be bought through most UK brokers as American depository receipts.

That results in its top AAA rating from Citywire Elite Companies, which rates companies based on their backing by the best-performing fund managers.

The manufacturer and supplier of high-performance microchips to Apple, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), dominates its markets and has delivered exceptional returns to its shareholders. Its shares are up by 46pc over the last year and by 715pc over the last decade, dwarfing the returns of former industry leader Intel.

TSMCs dominance is founded on the leadership it has built through investment in cutting-edge technology and manufacturing processes. When combined with huge economies of scale on its investment in big factories (known as “fabs”) it offers the best chips at the lowest cost.

This means that its “fabless” chip customers can get on with designing their chips confident that TSMC will give them what they need. And because TSMC only makes chips for third parties, customers can be secure in the knowledge that it will not compete against them. Rivals, such as Samsung Electronics and Intel, manufacture their own chips designs as well as those of third parties.

It is this bond of trust that TSMC has built up with its customers over the years that is arguably its greatest competitive strength. It goes a long way to explaining why TSMC chips dominate the offerings from AI leaders such as Nvidia and AMD.

The outlook for TSMC looks to be very rosy. The company’s products are very well placed to exploit the strong growth of three megatrends: the continued rollout of 5G mobile networks, the growth in high performance computing and the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

It is currently scaling the rollout of three nanometer (N3) chips to be followed by N2 chips in 2025. They offer the very high computing power and levels of energy efficiency demanded by these three key markets.

Despite talk of increasing competition, TSMC’s technology remains some way ahead of rivals and is offering its customers products that should have a long shelf life.

After a difficult 2023 when the semiconductor industry suffered from excess stocks and lower sales, 2024 is looking good. Recovering demand is expected to be driven by high performance computing and the continued growth of generative AI applications.

Recent first quarter sales were up by more than 16pc and were better than investors expected. Not even the recent earthquake in Taiwan has put the company off course, as it has retained its guidance for revenue growth of more than 20pc this year.

However, it is the potential political earthquake of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan which continues to unnerve some investors and keeps them away from TSMC shares. This threat is nothing new and while worries may be justified to some extent, a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would blow a hole in most global share prices, too.

TSMC is diversifying its chip production footprint and is developing new fabs in Japan, the US and Germany. These will not be as cheap to build as the ones in Taiwan, but the company believes it can maintain its high returns on investment when production volumes scale up.

It is also true that even with the growth of AI, TSMC is still going to be a cyclical business and will experience ups and downs in demand going forward.

That said, with its shares trading on 19.4 times next year’s forecast earnings per share (EPS) and medium term profits growth of around 20pc, a lot of risks are more than priced in. The shares look far too cheap for a dominant global leader in a growing market.

Questor says : Buy

Ticker: NYSE:TSM

Share price at close: $138.30

