U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.75
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,590.00
    +130.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,193.75
    -108.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.30
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.14
    +4.47 (+5.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.80
    +8.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5190
    +0.0250 (+0.72%)
     

  • Vix

    19.68
    +0.66 (+3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2388
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0960
    +0.2990 (+0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,135.37
    -128.21 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.15
    +0.94 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,670.50
    +38.76 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Questrade Financial Group launches tax-free First Home Savings Account

Questrade Inc.
·4 min read
Questrade Inc.
Questrade Inc.

-- New offering in home ownership investing allows Canadians to take hold of tomorrow and save for their downpayment faster --

TORONTO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its continued and evolving mission to help Canadians on their journey to financial independence by transforming financial, investing and mortgage services, Questrade Financial Group is announcing the launch on April 1st of a tax-free First Home Savings Account (FHSA). This enables Canadian first time home buyers to save up to $40,000 towards their first home, withdraw it tax-free and use for their home purchase – with no requirement to repay it. A new way to help Canadians afford a down payment for their home faster, the FHSA combines features of both an RRSP and a TFSA with key attributes including an annual contribution limit of $8,000. To open an FHSA, an individual must be a resident of Canada, at least 18 years of age and must be a first-time home buyer.

Turning dreams of home ownership into reality, faster
Designed to improve the home buying experience, the launch of Questrade’s FHSA follows the company’s introduction last year of QuestMortgage® -- an easy-to-use, online mortgage service designed for those looking to buy a home or renew their mortgage.

“The launch of the Questrade FHSA is the next step in our journey of being an established provider for home needs and represents another milestone in our vision to revolutionize financial services,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “Together with our QuestMortgage offering, we are committed to helping Canadians achieve their dream of homeownership as a good investment in a challenging market, ultimately setting them on the path towards financial success and security.”

Questrade’s FHSA benefits: simple and speedy to save for a downpayment
Features include:

  • Afford a downpayment faster: annual contribution limit is tax deductible, thereby lowering the taxes one pays

  • Invest up to $40,000 completely tax free

  • Two simple options to invest: invest by yourself, in a Questrade self-directed account (SDI) or let the experts invest for you with portfolios that fit your comfort level and are built to help you reach your goals faster via Questwealth Portfolios (QWP)

  • Questrade’s award-winning customer service offers assistance with any questions and guidance throughout the process

  • Easy to get started: open and fund the FHSA account in minutes

About QuestMortgage®
QuestMortgage is a service provided by Community Trust Company (“CTC”) offering direct-to-client mortgage solutions to help Canadians on their journey to homeownership. It features an online application process, dedicated mortgage advisors, as well as great low rates and prepayment privileges. All mortgage applications are subject to meeting QuestMortgage standard credit criteria, residential mortgage standards and maximum permitted loan amounts. Available in select markets only. CTC is a federally regulated Canadian trust company and forms part of the Questrade Financial Group (QFG). The trademark QuestMortgage® is licensed to CTC by Questrade, Inc. another QFG company and Canada's fastest growing online brokerage.

About Questrade
Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 23 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage and over $30 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. Questrade has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the eleventh year in a row, achieving Platinum status. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.
Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional investment management services through Questwealth Portfolios (www.questrade.com/questwealth-portfolios). QWM is a registered Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

For more information, visuals, or to arrange an interview or broadcast segment with Questrade CEO, Edward Kholodenko or CMO, Rob Shields contact Susan Willemsen at The Siren Group Inc. Tel: 416-461-1567 or M: 416-402-4880. Email: susan@thesirengroup.com, www.thesirengroup.com and @thesirengroup.


Recommended Stories

  • First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, WWE, Life Storage, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and WWE is being acquired by Endeavor.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Liz Weston: Will you face a tax bomb in retirement?

    The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. “You do not want to be in the position as some clients are that all of their funds are inside of a tax-deferred account,” says Pam Ladd, senior manager of personal financial planning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

  • Oil prices, oil stocks surge on OPEC+ move

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets, though the dollar failed to hold onto its early gains. Brent crude futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.77% to $84.52 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • Plug Power Stock Falls as Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target in Half

    Analyst Andrew Percoco lowered his rating on the shares to the equivalent of Hold from Buy. HIs target for the price went to $15 a share from $35.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • Extra Space Agrees to Buy Life Storage. There’s a New Industry Leader.

    The deal forms the largest storage-facility operator in the U.S, by number of locations, overtaking rival Public Storage.

  • Top Growth Stocks for April 2023

    While growth stocks have been hampered by rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, these companies prove that growth can still be achieved in this tough macro environment. The statistics in the tables below are as of March 27.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    A growing number of China stocks are setting up or flashing buy signals, as the Chinese economy gains momentum.

  • Glencore’s $23 Billion Offer Rebuffed by Canadian Miner Teck

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd. rejected a proposal from Glencore Plc to buy the company for shares and then spin off their combined coal businesses, in the latest sign of dealmaking heating up across the mining industry.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ India

  • These 15 Banks Have a Risky Specialty. It Isn’t a Problem—So Far.

    With high concentrations of commercial real estate loans, these midsize lenders could come under pressure. But they look to be managing the risks well.