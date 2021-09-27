Questrade transforms trading experience with launch of its QuestMobile app

-- New intuitive app makes it easy for Canadians to invest in the stock market --

Questrade launches new QuestMobile App

Login, Home & Snap quotes screens

Login, Home & Snap quotes screens

Additional features of QuestMobile

Single-screen account view, Fast order entry, Learning mode & Customizable watchlists

Single-screen account view, Fast order entry, Learning mode & Customizable watchlists

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its mission to help Canadians on their journey to financial independence, Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) -- Canada’s fastest growing and the #1 rated* online brokerage -- has launched QuestMobile, an easy-to-use trading app designed for anyone who wants to invest in the stock market.























































Rebuilding the trading experience from the ground up

The app makes it easy for investors to trade, research, and move their money through an intuitively designed interface. Clients can easily see how their portfolio is doing on-the-go, while keeping an eye on relevant news. With the all-new Learning mode, in one tap users will find helpful definitions detailing stock and ETF information on screen. The app also includes additional features and benefits like free real-time snap quotes, custom watchlists, ability to instantly fund accounts and more.





















































Questrade will continuously add tools and expand account management capabilities with updates to make sure users have the best trading experience. The QuestMobile app is available today on the App Store and Google Play. Questrade also launched an upgraded web platform, with added features and a similar look and feel to the app.

“We have always been committed to improving our clients’ trading and investing experience. We are doing this by being closely attuned to the behaviors and needs of our different types of investors and transforming our underlying technology,” explained Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “Our goal is to first deliver a fast, simple and easy-to-use QuestMobile app for those who need the basics, followed by a much more advanced mobile app with a full spectrum of trading tools for the more sophisticated traders. We're on a mission to empower and educate Canadians on their journey to financial independence by continuously investing in technology.”

Story continues

Key benefits :

New on-screen Learning mode: helpful information always one tap away including definitions, how to read stock data and grow market understanding to become a better trader.

New streamlined design allows users to go from account balance, to researching a stock, to placing a trade, faster than ever before.

Click and own any stock or ETF with market orders that execute in real-time. With limit orders, investors have flexibility to set the exact price desired.

Instantly track portfolio performance with a single-screen view of all accounts (RRSP, TFSA, Margin, etc.). Whether a self-directed account, Questwealth Portfolio or both, users can track their money all on one page, and dive into details of a specific account with a swipe.

Get real-time snap quotes as soon as the market opens, with no 15 minute delay on stock and ETF prices for all major North American stock exchanges.

Easily track the desired stocks and ETFs, with customizable watchlists that synchronize across devices.



View the new app here.

“We are excited to offer QuestMobile to our existing and future customers,” added Mr. Kholodenko. “Quite simply, it’s new and easy-to-use, with built-in tools and features that will help Canadians learn and trade smarter.”

Download on the App Store: http://bit.ly/QuestMobile_Apple

Get it on Google Play: http://bit.ly/QuestMobile_Android

About Questrade

Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 21 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $25 billion in assets under administration and more than 200,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities and foreign currency investment. Questrade has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the tenth year in a row, achieving Platinum status. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

*MoneySense 2021

For more information, visuals, or to arrange an interview or broadcast segment with Scarlett Swain, director - investment products at Questrade, contact Susan Willemsen at The Siren Group Inc. Tel: 416-461-1567 or M: 416-402-4880. Email: susan@thesirengroup.com , www.thesirengroup.com and @thesirengroup.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/277b1950-c527-40a2-96dc-098f9b79bddc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eabeb996-dfc3-4a9c-8e85-9327906fed8a



