Quibi had a launch day outage

Looks like things haven't gone completely smoothly with Quibi's launch.

The issue appears to have been resolved, but the Quibi customer support account tweeted this afternoon that "some users may be experiencing problems with the Quibi app," only to add an hour later that "Users should once again be able to use the Quibi app normally. Thank you for your patience."

It's not clear how widespread the outage was, but according to The Verge, one staffer saw an error screen and was unable to browse the app, while another was another to create an account. The app seems to be working normally as I write this shortly after 4pm Eastern.

If nothing else, it's a reminder that reliably delivering streaming video is hard, even for a startup that's raised $1.75 billion. Heck, even Disney experienced widespread streaming issues when it launched Disney+ in November. (It all worked out fine.)

Users should once again be able to use the @Quibi app normally. Thank you for your patience. — Quibi Cares (@quibicares) April 6, 2020





A quick catch-up for those of you still wondering what Quibi even is: It's a short-form video service founded by Hollywood executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and led by CEO Meg Whitman (previously CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and eBay).

The app is launching with nearly 50 shows today, all of them created specifically for mobile, with episodes that are less than 10 minutes long. After a 90-day free trial, it'll cost you $4.99 with ads or $7.99 per month without ads.



