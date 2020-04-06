Quibi launches its mobile streaming service in the middle of the quarantine era

Quibi, the much-hyped mobile app promising to deliver "quick bites" of video entertainment, is finally here.

The company has been in the headlines for more than two years, thanks to the involvement of founder Jeffrey Katzenberg (who previously co-founded DreamWorks Animation) and CEO Meg Whitman (previously the CEO of eBay and Hewlett Packard Enterprise).

Plus, it's raised a whopping $1.75 billion to fund a star-studded content slate from filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Lena Waithe and Catherine Hardwicke.

Quibi is launching with nearly 50 shows today. The initial lineup includes "Chrissy's Court" (in which Chrissy Teigen presides over small claims court), "Shape of Pasta" (a food and travel show starring chef Evan Funke), "Most Dangerous Game" (a dystopian thriller starring Liam Hemsworth) and "Survive" (a scripted plane crash drama starring Sophie Turner). All the episodes are less than 10 minutes in length, and can be viewed in either portrait or landscape mode.

Quibi says it will be delivering more than 25 new episodes every day, including segments of what the company is calling Daily Essentials — news and entertainment shows like "Last Night's Late Night" from Entertainment Weekly and "The Replay" from ESPN.

The service will cost $4.99 with ads or $7.99 per month without ads. Quibi is also offering a 90-day free trial if you sign up before the end of April.

Image Credits: Quibi

In a briefing with reporters last week, CTO Rob Post acknowledged that it's been a long, expensive road to launch. But he said that given the heavy investment in content, "There was no room for [Chief Product Officer Tom Conrad] and I to deliver a minimum viable product." Instead, they had to build something that was fully polished.

While Quibi has been building up to this for months, with a big presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show, Super Bowl ads and more, the world has changed, with a global pandemic making this a strange time to launch any product.

People are certainly looking for distraction and escape right now. But the app is designed for viewing while you're on-the-go, whether that's walking around, waiting in line or sitting in the backseat of a car — all moments that are happening considerably less often as huge swaths of the population are advised to shelter in place and maintain social distance.

Still, Post argued that there's a need for the kind of entertainment that Quibi is offering.

"I’m looking to take small breaks more than ever before to stand up, walk around, go outside," he said. "Our use cases are these in-between moments. Now more than ever, that use case is still present."

And of course, these restrictions have also created challenges for Quibi's launch and content production.

"That's meant all kinds of things," Conrad said. "Our Daily Essentials, which were all set to be produced in studios in New York and L.A. each day, in most instances are being shot in people's homes ... Everybody from the production team to postproduction houses to the engineering and marketing organizations are trying to adapt to this moment."

Quibi has already been showing off is Turnstyle technology, which allows for a seamless transition back-and-forth between portrait and landscape modes. (Apparently Quibi's filmmakers have to deliver two edits of each episode, one optimized for each orientation.) Last week, the company gave reporters access to the full app.

Judging from a few hours of exploration, Quibi is indeed as polished as Post and Conrad promised, making it easy to swipe through and browse the day's offerings. Turnstyle also works smoothly, with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it transition every time I rotate my phone.

I quickly noticed, however, that I was torn between the two viewing modes. Portrait mode was more comfortable, particularly when I was watching a full seven- or eight-minute episode, but landscape mode looked much more cinematic, and often included imagery that had been cropped out of the more narrow, vertical footage.

