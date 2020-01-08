Quibi's Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman offer a deeper look at the new streaming service

Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman took the stage this morning at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to offer a deeper look into the technology behind the soon-to-launch mobile streaming service.

The company had already revealed much about its intentions with Quibi, including how it's the first streaming service designed exclusively for mobile devices, not the living room TV.

But until today's keynote — and briefings with reporters yesterday — what Quibi hadn't yet discussed in detail was the underlying, patent-pending technology that takes advantage of mobile devices to push forward a new form of storytelling.

Specifically, Quibi is using a new engineering technology it's calling "Turnstyle," which allows the viewer to move between portrait mode viewing and landscape viewing, seamlessly -- and without any black bars to fill the rest of the screen when switching to landscape video.

This technology, when demoed, worked very well. The shift from portrait to landscape and back again was smooth and fast -- an almost imperceptible transition. And the video in either orientation was crisp, clear and high-def, thanks to the high production values of Quibi's commissioned projects.

The end result is something that, though watched on a phone, wouldn't ever be confused with user-gen services like YouTube or TikTok.

"[YouTube] is the most ubiquitous, democratized, incredibly creative platform," Whitman told me. "But they make content for hundreds of dollars a minute. We make it for $100,000 a minute. It's a whole different level -- it's Hollywood-quality content."

On Quibi, there are three tiers of content -- unscripted shows, movies delivered in short chapters and "Daily Essentials."

On the unscripted side, you'll find documentaries and docu-series, as well as other shows about food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, comedy, sports and more. Daily Essentials, meanwhile, deliver the day's news and information -- including also weather, sports and horoscopes -- in five to six-minute "quick bites."

While these two categories could potentially be delivered on other video platforms, Quibi's riskier bet is on movies told in chapters. That is, instead of releasing a two-hour film as a single, long video to consume, Quibi movies are told in seven to 10-minute segments. In year one, 35 of Quibi's total 175 shows will be movies.

Every day, Quibi will deliver one episode of its movies told in chapters, plus five episodes of its episodic and unscripted series and 25 daily essentials. Combined, that's more than three hours of premium, original content per day.

"If you think about network television, and how much they produce for prime time, it's 35% more than network TV does Monday through Friday," Quibi CEO Meg Whitman said.

The service plans to launch with eight movies, and will then release a new movie every other Monday, she noted. But even if you don't tune in on release day, the content will remain available so you can binge through what you've missed.

This idea of shorter-form storytelling is something Katzenberg — a former Hollywood executive best known for his time as chairman of Walt Disney Studios, and for being the "K" in Dreamworks SKG — has been thinking about for decades, he said. Since 1999, in fact.

"I started a little company with [Steven] Spielberg, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer called Pop.com. It lasted about 12 minutes," he explained, referring to a Quibi precursor that was likely before its time.

"I've been a storyteller my whole life. That's the thing that got me the most interested and excited," he continued. "And I think what you'll see is that every great innovation that has happened in Hollywood has actually been driven by a new technology."

With Quibi's support for full-screen, high-quality portrait-mode viewing, the service can cater to an on-the-go user base -- a user base that often fills spare minutes on social networks or messaging.

