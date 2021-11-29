U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,667.99
    +73.37 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,209.48
    +310.14 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,820.16
    +328.50 (+2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.16
    +4.22 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.26
    +1.11 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    -0.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3304
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6810
    +0.3710 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,959.07
    +3,236.29 (+5.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.70
    +23.77 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.95
    +65.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

Quick-commerce startup YallaMarket eyes Saudi Arabia and Qatar next year after U.A.E expansion

Annie Njanja
·3 min read

YallaMarket, a Dubai-based quick-commerce startup, is planning to expand within the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E), and to enter Saudi Arabia and Qatar next year, to tap the appetite for speedy and convenient grocery shopping.

The startup, which was formally launched last month, is expanding in the U.A.E cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai by setting up an additional 100 dark stores to offer 15-minute delivery services. Dark stores are order fulfillment centers for online retail outlets. These stores are inaccessible to customers but serve the important role of rapid order fulfillment. YallaMarket has two dark stores that are currently operational with plans to open two more in the next two weeks.

The instant delivery service will use the $2.3 million it has raised in the pre-seed round to fund expansion within the U.A.E. The round was co-led by Dubai Angel Investors and Wamda Capital, with the participation of a number of angel investors that focus on the Middle-East and North Africa (MENA). YallaMarket is planning to launch the production of ready-to-eat meals that will be available to order via the app, in the near future too.

The startup was founded by Dubai-based Russian entrepreneurs Leonid Dovbenko and Stanislav Seleznev, also founders of restaurant automatization services DocsinBox and Tawreed.

“We plan to use the majority of newly secured funding to boost our growth. The MENA region is actively developing…Our goal is to cover as much territory by on-demand fast delivery as possible,” said co-founder Dovbenko, who is also CEO of iiko Middle East, a cloud-based POS for restaurants.

The startup’s dark stores are located in residential areas that make it possible for delivery persons to collect orders within three minutes after purchase, and to deliver to several households on each trip. The company has its own delivery unit that uses e-scooters and bicycles. The average order of everyday goods bought through YallaMarket is $15 (55AED), with fruits, dairy and drinks leading in popularity.

YallaMarket makes a profit on each item it sells as it sources its inventory directly from brands or through large distributors.

“We see that the level of development of the e-grocery in the UAE is far from Russia, where express delivery services have achieved incredible success. Over the past few years, it has become clear that the dark-store model is supposed to replace classic convenience stores,” said Dovbenko.

As it gains more data on user habits, YallaMarket is now investing in product development by implementing a “behavior prediction system” to customize user experiences and offers based on their preferences to reduce the time spent when making orders.

The concept of the instant delivery business model (quick commerce) grew exponentially last year as the pandemic fueled the adoption of online grocery shopping according to a Coresight Research report. The report says that “permanent gains” are expected as consumers continue shopping online even after the pandemic.

Fast and reliable delivery and availability continue to be some of the most important factors when shopping online, as noted by a majority of consumers surveyed in a recent PwC study. The study expects online shopping to continue to gain ground as people continue to work from home, and as they adopt new habits like shopping online. The report ranked grocery spending as the category which consumers expect their spending to increase followed by takeaway food.

Recommended Stories

  • Clearview AI told to stop processing UK data as ICO warns of possible fine

    Controversial facial recognition company Clearview AI is facing a potential fine in the UK. It has also been handed a provisional notice to stop further processing of UK citizens' data and to delete any data it already holds as a result of what the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) described as "alleged serious breaches" of national data protection law. The ICO has been looking into the tech company -- which sells AI-powered identity matching to law enforcement and other paying customers via a facial recognition platform that it trained covertly on photos harvested from Internet sources (like social media platforms) -- in a joint investigation with the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC).

  • Report: Enes Kanter to legally change name to Enes Kanter Freedom

    Kanter will also reportedly become a U.S. citizen on Monday.

  • Freedom: Celtics center Kanter to change name with new US citizenship

    Enes Kanter, the Boston Celtics center from Turkey, will change his name to Enes Kanter Freedom when he takes US citizenship on Monday, The Athletic sports website reported.

  • Nashville SC crumbles in penalty shootout to Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference semifinal

    Nashville SC missed four attempts in penalty shootout to fall to the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

  • Manchester City brush off snowy conditions to overcome West Ham

    Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho ensured City kept up the pressure at the top of the Premier League.

  • Costly Airbus paint flaw goes wider than the Gulf

    A dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways over paint and surface flaws on A350 jets stretches beyond the Gulf, with at least five other airlines raising concerns since the high-tech model entered service, according to documents seen by Reuters and several people with direct knowledge of the matter. Qatar's national carrier has grounded 20 of its 53 A350s, saying it is acting on orders from its local regulator, until reasons for what witnesses describe as the blistered and pock-marked appearance of some of its A350s can be confirmed. Airbus says there is no risk to the A350's safety - a point echoed by the other airlines, which have not grounded any jets and describe the issue as "cosmetic."

  • Cuddly interactive toys to scoop up on Cyber Monday, starting at $24

    Make friends with Panda-Roo, Hedwig and Grogu today at up to 40 percent off — and check some names off your holiday list!

  • Philadelphia Union tops Nashville in a shootout

    Andre Blake made two spectacular saves, Nashville missed on two penalty kicks and the Philadelphia Union won a shootout Sunday to advance to Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference final for the first time in franchise history. Philadelphia won the shootout 2-0 after the teams remained tied at 1 after 30 minutes of overtime. Philadelphia will face the winner of the semifinal Tuesday night between New England and New York City.

  • Oil could hit $150 a barrel with OPEC+ ‘in the driver’s seat’: J.P. Morgan

    Oil futures can shake off the omicron-inspired selloff and “overshoot” to the upside, potentially “overshooting” to $150 a barrel in 2023 with OPEC+ “firmly in the driver's seat,” say analysts at J.P. Morgan.

  • Beyond Meat stock dips as U.S. plant-based meat sales cool slightly in 2021

    Yahoo Finance&nbsp;Live discusses U.S. plant-based meat sales declining as low as 0.6% in 2021.

  • Crude Oil Prices Could Reach $125 a Barrel. Here’s Why.

    Stocks were battered on Black Friday but crude markets were hardest-hit. However, there are critical reasons to remain bullish on oil.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for December 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for December 2021.

  • Oil Prices Rebound As Market Recalibrates Omicron Impact Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

    Oil prices rebounded Monday ahead of the OPEC+ meeting this week following a crash on the emergence of the new omicron Covid-19 variant.

  • Top REITs for December 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Why EV Stock Li Auto Rocketed Today

    As of the end of September, Li Auto had 162 retail stores across 86 cities, compared with only 97 stores in 64 cities as of June 30. In November, it acquired a company that had leased its land-use rights and factories to Li Auto at its Changzhou manufacturing base to gain full control over the base. While that's good news for the entire EV industry, Li Auto is preparing itself for the next phase of growth by investing in battery-electric and extended-range EVs, and advanced driver-assist systems, while expanding its manufacturing capacity.

  • Natural Gas Plunges 11% on Demand-Killing U.S. Weather Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures plummeted 11% in the U.S. as forecasts shifted warmer through the middle of next month, allaying concern about tight domestic supplies amid a global shortage of the heating fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateThe expiration of the December contract last week amplified the market’s volatility. Prices closed

  • Home Prices Went for a Wild Ride This Year. What’s Ahead.

    Home sales were hot in 2020, but got even hotter this year, based on National Association of Realtor numbers. For next year: probably lower growth and higher mortgage rates.

  • Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable?

    Recent changes in technology and the creation of professional mining centers have affected profitability for individual miners.

  • Explainer-U.S. gasoline prices could fall below $3 if oil market sustains losses

    U.S. motorists could see gasoline prices fall below $3.00 a gallon in the coming weeks after crude futures posted their steepest losses since April 2020 on Friday as a new coronavirus variant threatened to extend the pandemic. A further fall in pump prices from seven-year year highs hit in October would take some of the heat out of U.S. inflation, which rose at its fastest in 31 years in October. The surge, in part due to soaring fuel costs, damaged the popularity of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Omicron variant: The U.S. travel ban ‘makes no sense at all,’ doctor says

    Brigham and Women's Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust discusses his opinions on the effectiveness of Dr. Fauci's travel ban recommendations and how variants impact vaccination efforts.