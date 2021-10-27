U.S. markets closed

A Quick Guide to Your CBD Holiday Travel Essentials with Sky Wellness

Sky Wellness
·4 min read

Sky Wellness CBD Holiday Travel Essentials

Sky Wellness CBD Holiday Travel Essentials
Sky Wellness CBD Holiday Travel Essentials
Sky Wellness CBD Holiday Travel Essentials

Sky Wellness CBD Holiday Travel Essentials

Sky Wellness CBD Holiday Travel Essentials
Sky Wellness CBD Holiday Travel Essentials
Sky Wellness CBD Holiday Travel Essentials

Sky Wellness CBD Holiday Travel Essentials

Sky Wellness CBD Holiday Travel Essentials
Sky Wellness CBD Holiday Travel Essentials
Sky Wellness CBD Holiday Travel Essentials

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that traveling this holiday season will be quite an adventure. Adding to the regular holiday stress we have labor shortages, pandemic related restrictions, and a very high likelihood of delays due to supply chain issues that many countries are currently experiencing. For many of us however, holiday travel is a critical part of our annual planning. We need to see friends and family and take some much-needed time off. Whether by plane, train or automobile, here are some items that we recommend to ease your ride as much as possible.

Unwinding is a critical first step for enjoying your holiday travel. For this we recommend the Sky Wellness RELAX collection which includes a Disposable Vape Pen with 135mg of calming CBD. Like all of Sky Wellness’s products, the vape pen is made of all-natural flavors to create a smooth and invigorating experience that’s not at all harsh on your throat. If you prefer a smokeless option, try the CBD Oil Drops which come in four strengths: 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg and 1500mg of CBD per bottle. This is great for quick relief and relaxation. And best of all, according to the TSA, both items are safe to take with you in your carry on.

Regardless of how luxuriously you can do it, it’s very difficult to avoid the physical discomforts of extended travel. Sky Wellness has an incredible collection of RELIEF products to help ease the pain and physical stresses of your holiday adventures. These are also great if your getaway plans involve hitting the slopes. The collection has vape pens, oils, and topicals to melt away the muscle tension and soothe your achy body.

Finally, how about those pesky sleep issues associated with traveling and the holidays? From red eye flights to jet lag, there may be a lot of disruption to your sleep schedule. Stay on track with the Sky Wellness SLEEP collection of oils, gummies, and softgels. Each Sky Wellness SLEEP product includes the perfect combination of CBD, CBN, and melatonin. CBN - the cannabinoid for sleep - has been studied for anti-insomnia effects and may be one of the strongest cannabinoids in promoting healthy sleep habits. This collection will help you unwind your mind, relax your body and dive in to a gratifying and restful sleep during this much needed time.

All Sky Wellness products are made of premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD. The brand uses the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, and all have been verified via rigorous third-party testing. Sky Wellness products are also affordably priced making wellness accessible to many. No matter where you are going this season, Sky Wellness can help get you there more comfortably in both body and mind.

ABOUT SKY WELLNESS
Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness, CBDaF!, D Oh Gee, EquineX and RipD, the company makes, markets and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being and make life… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The ultimate goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 1,400 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2021, Sky Wellness’ portfolio of CBD brands will be available in nearly 4,000 C-Store, Grocery, Drug and specialty retail locations across the United States, and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD ecommerce sites and marketplaces.

PRESS CONTACT
Mai Vu
VERY New York
mai@verynewyork.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d12b36a8-e35c-4a79-94d2-36d4ff7545d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f013c84-5f12-4423-8cf0-9d4dce9c23c9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/823e684a-1134-4258-9757-404d004ce496


