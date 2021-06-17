A Quick Update to Our Nikon 35mm F1.8 S Lens Review. It Got Better.

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

If there is anything that’s true about the Nikon Z mount system, it’s that it has truly improved. Nikon has worked to release as many lenses as possible in a short time. They’ve also put out a bunch of firmware updates and made new cameras. Those cameras work very well now. And one of our favorite lenses, the Nikon 35mm f1.8 S, has also changed. This lens hasn’t had the firmware updated, but the cameras have improved so much that we’ve felt it necessary to update our review. So how is it? Hit the jump for our findings in our revamped Nikon 35mm f1.8 S review.

Check out our full Nikon 35mm f1.8 S review which includes the update.

The lens is basically what we thought: capable of focusing incredibly fast. But the problem is Nikon’s autofocus system. As we’ve seen, it has improved a lot. To that end, the lens’ performance has too. I can confidently say that I can use the Nikon 35mm lens and get sharp images for most of the work I do. But if you’re shooting subjects in motion, you’ll still have a tough time.

However, I think the tough time stems more from Nikon’s autofocus system. It has surely improved. but it’s still behind much of the pack. It’s still better than Sigma’s and Hasselblad’s. In low light, the Nikon 35mm f1.8 S can do a great job on the right camera. But this is only in the single focus selection mode. When it comes to AF-C and tracking, there are still problems. Even those have improved, though.

If the work you do isn’t demanding on the autofocus, then you’ll like the Nikon 35mm f1.8 S. It boasts wonderful colors. But keep in mind that it’s more like a tiger: it can nail the shot the first time. But like a tiger, it doesn’t have much stamina to consistently keep it up. It’s also not a terrible price right now.

Here’s the relevant part of our update: