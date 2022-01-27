U.S. markets closed

Quick Service Restaurants Market: Segmentation by Service (eat-in service, takeaway service, drive-thru service, and home delivery service) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) -- Forecast till 2025|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The quick-service restaurants market is segmented into two categories based on the service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health, wellness and beauty, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 119.20 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%.

Attractive Opportunities in Quick Service Restaurants Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Quick Service Restaurants Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

The global quick-service restaurants market is classified by Technavio as part of the global restaurant industry under the overall hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. Hotels, bars, pubs, fast-food outlets, take-out facilities, and food catering services are all included in the worldwide restaurants market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global quick-service restaurants' market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis. To know more about the levels of growth of the quick service restaurants throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Quick Service Restaurants Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of quick-service restaurants services is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The quick-service restaurants market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the quick service restaurants market, including some of the vendors such as American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Domino's Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the quick-service restaurants market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • American Dairy Queen Corp. - Offers a wide range of snacks, meals, and beverages through its chain of quick-service restaurants named Dairy Queen.

  • Domino's Pizza Inc. - Offers a wide range of pizza, snacks, and meals through its chain of quick-service restaurants to its customers.

  • Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Offers a wide range of snacks and ice creams through its chain of quick-service restaurants named Dunkin and Baskin Robbins.

The quick-service restaurants market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The quick-service restaurants' market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for quick-service restaurants in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

The United States and Canada are the leading contributors to market expansion. This is due to the region's proclivity for eating out, which pushes restaurateurs to open new establishments. As a result, the number of fast service restaurants in the area is expanding. Restaurant chains typically have substantial foot traffic, which is notably true in the United States and Canada when contrasted to Mexico. Another factor that influences market expansion is brand loyalty.

Furthermore, the US is North America's top producer of quick-service restaurants, owing to the consumers' preference to eat out, brand loyalty, interest in new restaurant experiences, and the introduction of new cuisines and flavors in the region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Quick Service Restaurants Key Market Driver:

The increase in the number of quick-service restaurants is one of the primary drivers driving growth in the quick-service restaurant business. The increased demand for fast food, particularly in emerging nations, is driving up the number of quick-service restaurants. Fast-food chains are being encouraged to develop both domestically and internationally as a result of this. Specialty coffee shops have sprung up as a result of diverse tastes and preferences for various varieties of premium coffee.

  • Quick Service Restaurants Key Market Trend:

Another key reason driving the growth of quick service restaurants' market share is innovation in food packaging and serving. Packaging is frequently thought of as an extension of a brand's value. As a result, the packaging of any brand is critical in stimulating consumer attention and curiosity. Biodegradable packaging, compostable packaging, and packaging adapted to the shape and size of a food product are all examples of innovations.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the quick service restaurants market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Take out Fried Chicken Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Specialty Coffee Shops Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Quick Service Restaurants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 119.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.87

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quick-service-restaurants-market-segmentation-by-service-eat-in-service-takeaway-service-drive-thru-service-and-home-delivery-service-and-geography-north-america-apac-europe-south-america-and-mea--forecast-till-2025t-301467640.html

SOURCE Technavio

