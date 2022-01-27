Quick Service Restaurants Market: Segmentation by Service (eat-in service, takeaway service, drive-thru service, and home delivery service) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) -- Forecast till 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The quick-service restaurants market is segmented into two categories based on the service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health, wellness and beauty, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 119.20 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%.

Attractive Opportunities in Quick Service Restaurants Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Parent Market Analysis

The global quick-service restaurants market is classified by Technavio as part of the global restaurant industry under the overall hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. Hotels, bars, pubs, fast-food outlets, take-out facilities, and food catering services are all included in the worldwide restaurants market.

Quick Service Restaurants Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of quick-service restaurants services is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Vendor Insights

The quick-service restaurants market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the quick service restaurants market, including some of the vendors such as American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Domino's Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the quick-service restaurants market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

American Dairy Queen Corp. - Offers a wide range of snacks, meals, and beverages through its chain of quick-service restaurants named Dairy Queen.

Domino's Pizza Inc. - Offers a wide range of pizza, snacks, and meals through its chain of quick-service restaurants to its customers.

Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Offers a wide range of snacks and ice creams through its chain of quick-service restaurants named Dunkin and Baskin Robbins.

Geographical Highlights

The quick-service restaurants' market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for quick-service restaurants in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

The United States and Canada are the leading contributors to market expansion. This is due to the region's proclivity for eating out, which pushes restaurateurs to open new establishments. As a result, the number of fast service restaurants in the area is expanding. Restaurant chains typically have substantial foot traffic, which is notably true in the United States and Canada when contrasted to Mexico. Another factor that influences market expansion is brand loyalty.

Furthermore, the US is North America's top producer of quick-service restaurants, owing to the consumers' preference to eat out, brand loyalty, interest in new restaurant experiences, and the introduction of new cuisines and flavors in the region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Quick Service Restaurants Key Market Driver:

The increase in the number of quick-service restaurants is one of the primary drivers driving growth in the quick-service restaurant business. The increased demand for fast food, particularly in emerging nations, is driving up the number of quick-service restaurants. Fast-food chains are being encouraged to develop both domestically and internationally as a result of this. Specialty coffee shops have sprung up as a result of diverse tastes and preferences for various varieties of premium coffee.

Quick Service Restaurants Key Market Trend:

Another key reason driving the growth of quick service restaurants' market share is innovation in food packaging and serving. Packaging is frequently thought of as an extension of a brand's value. As a result, the packaging of any brand is critical in stimulating consumer attention and curiosity. Biodegradable packaging, compostable packaging, and packaging adapted to the shape and size of a food product are all examples of innovations.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs.

Quick Service Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 119.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

