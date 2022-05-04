Quick Service Restaurants Market Size to Grow by USD 119.20 billion | American Dairy Queen Corp. and Chick-fil-A Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quick Service Restaurants Market is segmented by service (eat-in service, takeaway service, drive-thru service, and home delivery service) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 119.20 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Quick Service Restaurants Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Quick Service Restaurants Market as a part of the global restaurants market within the overall hotels, restaurants, and leisure market within the global consumer discretionary market. The global restaurants market covers companies, owners, and operators of restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, fast-food joints, take-out facilities, and food catering services. To know more about the levels of growth of the quick service restaurants market throughout the forecast period, Download a sample report.

Quick Service Restaurants Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The quick service restaurants market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segments' growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the quick service restaurants market, including some of the vendors such as American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. among others.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the quick service restaurants market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

American Dairy Queen Corp. - The company offers a wide range of snacks, meals, and beverages through its chain of quick service restaurants named Dairy Queen.

Chick-fil-A Inc. - The company offers a wide range of snacks and meal options through its chain of quick service restaurants named Chick-fill-A.

Doctors Associates LLC - The company offers a wide range of snacks, meals, and breakfast through its chain of quick service restaurants named Subway.

Key Market Dynamics-

Quick Service Restaurants Market Key Drivers:

The number of quick service restaurants is increasing, mainly due to the rising demand for fast food in emerging economies. Hence, fast-food chains are expanding domestically and internationally. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of premium coffee have further led to the emergence of specialty coffee shops. Moreover, growth in infrastructure, such as new airports and expressways in developing countries, gives scope to the major coffee chains to establish their outlets.

Quick Service Restaurants Market Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 119.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.87 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. among others. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Service

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Eat-in service

Takeaway service

Drive-thru service

Home delivery service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service

5.3 Eat-in service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Eat-in service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Eat-in service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Takeaway service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Takeaway service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Takeaway service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Drive-thru service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Drive-thru service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Drive-thru service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Home delivery service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Home delivery service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Home delivery service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers of price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rates and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

The five regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. North America ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2020. In 2025, the five regions will maintain their position as that of 2020.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rise in the number of quick service restaurants

8.1.2 Changing lifestyles and rise in demand for on-the-go food

8.1.3 Growing innovation and customization in food menu

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuations in raw material prices

8.2.2 Growing preference for home-cooked food

8.2.3 Risks associated with suppliers

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Innovations in packaging and serving of food

8.3.2 Rise in demand for nutritious foods and drinks

8.3.3 Growing popularity of online and mobile app-based food ordering

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 American Dairy Queen Corp.

Exhibit 47: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 48: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 49: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Chick-fil-A Inc.

Exhibit 50: Chick-fil-A Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Chick-fil-A Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Chick-fil-A Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 53: Chick-fil-A Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Doctors Associates LLC

Exhibit 54: Doctors Associates LLC - Overview

Exhibit 55: Doctors Associates LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Doctors Associates LLC- Key news

Exhibit 57: Doctors Associates LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Domino's Pizza Inc.

Exhibit 58: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

Exhibit 62: Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 66: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Inspire Brands Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 69: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 70: McDonald Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 71: McDonald Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 72: McDonalds Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 73: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Starbucks Coffee Company

Exhibit 74: Starbucks Coffee Company - Overview

Exhibit 75: Starbucks Coffee Company - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Starbucks Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 77: Starbucks Coffee Company - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Starbucks Coffee Company - Segment focus

10.11 The Wendys Co.

Exhibit 79: The Wendys Co. - Overview

Exhibit 80: The Wendys Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: The Wendys Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: The Wendys Co. - Segment focus

10.12 YUM Brands Inc.

Exhibit 83: YUM Brands Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 84: YUM Brands Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: YUM Brands Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: YUM Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

