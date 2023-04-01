QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$1.4m in the last 12 months

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in QuickFee Limited's (ASX:QFE) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At QuickFee

The insider Kenneth Gray made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$591k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.37 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.056). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

QuickFee insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$0.12. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are QuickFee Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was some insider buying at QuickFee over the last quarter. Founder Bruce Coombes shelled out AU$12k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does QuickFee Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. QuickFee insiders own about AU$5.1m worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About QuickFee Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think QuickFee insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in QuickFee.

