QuickLogic to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Hybrid Global Investment Conference

·2 min read
In this article:
  • QUIK

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Hybrid Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.  This will be a hybrid virtual and in person event.

QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation)

Date:                     

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Presentation:             

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (virtual and in person)

Meeting availability:       

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (in person)

Location:                     

Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel - Miami

Investors interested in attending the conference should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at ir@quicklogic.com, or their H.C. Wainwright representative.

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the QuickLogic website at https://ir.quicklogic.com/ir-calendar. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event. In addition, a copy of the current investor presentation is available for download in the QuickLogic website at https://ir.quicklogic.com/presentations.

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-to-participate-in-the-hc-wainwright-hybrid-global-investment-conference-301551642.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

