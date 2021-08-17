U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.78
    -0.51 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0066 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0104 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5850
    +0.3050 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,819.11
    -924.15 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,127.33
    -54.03 (-4.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

QuickLogic Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, ended July 4, 2021.

QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation)
QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation)

Recent Highlights

Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $2.9 million, an increase of 29% compared with the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 31% compared with the second quarter of 2020. New product revenue was approximately $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 17% compared with the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 54% compared with the second quarter of 2020. The increases were primarily due to higher revenue from our sensor processing and connectivity products. Mature product revenue was $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 39% compared with the first quarter of 2021, and up 18% compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 GAAP gross margin was 50.9%, compared with 51.1% in the first quarter of 2021, and 45.7% in the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 non-GAAP gross margin was 51.5%, compared with 52.7% in the first quarter of 2021, and 47.1% in the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 GAAP operating expenses were $3.4 million, compared with $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating expenses were $3.3 million, compared with $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 GAAP net loss was $2.1 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.15 per share, in first quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.35 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 non-GAAP net loss was $1.9 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.12 per share, in first quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.26 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Conference Call

QuickLogic will hold a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, August 17, 2021, to discuss its current financial results. The conference call will be webcast at QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page at https://ir.quicklogic.com/ir-calendar. To join the live conference, you may dial (877) 407-0792 and international participants should dial (201) 689-8263 by 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time. No Passcode is needed to join the conference call. A recording of the call will be available starting approximately one hour after completion. To access the recording, please call (412) 317-6671 and reference the passcode 13722114. The call recording, which can be accessed by phone, will be archived until Tuesday, August 24, 2021, and the webcast will be available for 12 months on the Company's website.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT applications. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic uses its website (www.quicklogic.com), the company blog (https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/), corporate Twitter account (@QuickLogic_Corp), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/QuickLogic), and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/13512/) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and QuickLogic may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

QuickLogic reports financial information in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or U.S. GAAP, but believes that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in evaluating its operating results and comparing its performance to comparable companies. Accordingly, the Company excludes certain charges related to stock-based compensation, restructuring, the effect of the write-off of long-lived assets and the tax effect on other comprehensive income in calculating non-GAAP (i) income (loss) from operations, (ii) net income (loss), (iii) net income (loss) per share, and (iv) gross margin percentage. The Company provides this non-GAAP information to enable investors to evaluate its operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and to provide consistency and comparability with similar companies in the Company's industry.

Management uses the non-GAAP measures, which exclude gains, losses and other charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results, internally to evaluate its operating performance against results in prior periods and its operating plans and forecasts. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are used to plan for the Company's future periods, and serve as a basis for the allocation of the Company's resources, management of operations and the measurement of profit-dependent cash and equity compensation paid to employees and executive officers.

Investors should note, however, that the non-GAAP financial measures used by QuickLogic may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies. QuickLogic does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures alone or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial statements portion of this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding our future business, and actual results may differ due to a variety of factors including: delays in the market acceptance of the Company's new products; the ability to convert design opportunities into customer revenue; our ability to replace revenue from end-of-life products; the level and timing of customer design activity; the market acceptance of our customers' products; the risk that new orders may not result in future revenue; our ability to introduce and produce new products based on advanced wafer technology on a timely basis; our ability to adequately market the low power, competitive pricing and short time-to-market of our new products; intense competition by competitors; our ability to hire and retain qualified personnel; our ability to capitalize on synergies with our newly acquired subsidiary SensiML Corporation; changes in product demand or supply; general economic conditions; political events, international trade disputes, natural disasters and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products; the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. These and other potential factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated or implied are described in more detail in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's prior press releases, which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.quicklogic.com/, and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is August 17, 2021, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

CODE: QUIK-E

-Tables Follow –

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




July 4,
2021



June 28,
2020



April 4,
2021



July 4,
2021



June 28,
2020


Revenue


$

2,882



$

2,196



$

2,240



$

5,122



$

4,354


Cost of revenue



1,416




1,192




1,096




2,512




2,235


Gross profit



1,466




1,004




1,144




2,610




2,119


Operating expenses:





















Research and development



1,652




2,200




1,887




3,539




4,019


Selling, general and administrative



1,794




1,665




1,947




3,741




3,544


Restructuring expenses






34










513


Total operating expense



3,446




3,899




3,834




7,280




8,076


Loss from operations



(1,980)




(2,895)




(2,690)




(4,670)




(5,957)


Interest expense



(32)




(183)




(32)




(64)




(263)


Interest income and other income (expense), net



(45)




72




1,185




1,140




67


Loss before income taxes



(2,057)




(3,006)




(1,537)




(3,594)




(6,153)


Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes



5




(27)




152




157




(9)


Net loss


$

(2,062)



$

(2,979)



$

(1,689)



$

(3,751)



$

(6,144)


Net loss per share:





















Basic and Diluted


$

(0.18)



$

(0.35)



$

(0.15)



$

(0.33)



$

(0.73)


Weighted average shares:





















Basic and Diluted



11,485




8,560




11,264




11,374




8,461



Note: Net loss equals to comprehensive loss for all periods presented.

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




July 4, 2021



January 3, 2021


ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$

18,996



$

22,748


Accounts receivable, net



2,063




1,688


Inventories



2,205




2,688


Other current assets



984




1,066


Total current assets



24,248




28,190


Property and equipment, net



577




548


Capitalized internal-use software, net



1,135




986


Right of use assets



1,483




1,839


Intangible assets, net



806




860


Goodwill



185




185


Other assets



280




280


TOTAL ASSETS


$

28,714



$

32,888


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Revolving line of credit


$

15,000



$

15,000


Trade payables



1,316




935


Accrued liabilities



1,606




1,340


Deferred revenue



76




52


Lease liabilities, current



674




685


Total current liabilities



18,672




18,012


Long-term liabilities:









Notes payable - non-current






1,192


Lease liabilities, non-current



884




1,197


Other long-term liabilities



189





Total liabilities



19,745




20,401


Stockholders' equity:









Common stock, par value



12




11


Additional paid-in capital



307,117




306,885


Accumulated deficit



(298,160)




(294,409)


Total stockholders' equity



8,969




12,487


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

28,714



$

32,888


QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF US GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




July 4,
2021



June 28,
2020



April 4,
2021



July 4,
2021



June 28,
2020


US GAAP loss from operations


$

(1,980)



$

(2,895)



$

(2,690)



$

(4,670)



$

(5,957)


Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:





















Cost of revenue



18




31




36




54




43


Research and development



82




486




157




239




22


Selling, general and administrative



102




224




175




277




278


Restructuring expenses and asset write-offs (1)






34










513


Non-GAAP loss from operations


$

(1,778)



$

(2,120)



$

(2,322)



$

(4,100)



$

(5,101)


US GAAP net loss


$

(2,062)



$

(2,979)



$

(1,689)



$

(3,751)



$

(6,144)


Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:





















Cost of revenue



18




31




36




54




43


Research and development



82




486




157




239




22


Selling, general and administrative



102




224




175




277




278


Restructuring expenses and asset write-offs






34










513


Non-GAAP net loss


$

(1,860)



$

(2,204)



$

(1,321)



$

(3,181)



$

(5,288)


US GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted


$

(0.18)



$

(0.35)



$

(0.15)



$

(0.33)



$

(0.73)


Adjustment for stock-based compensation



0.02




0.09




0.03




0.05




0.04


Restructuring expenses and asset write-offs



0




*




0




0




0.07


Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted


$

(0.16)



$

(0.26)



$

(0.12)



$

(0.28)



$

(0.62)


US GAAP gross margin percentage



50.9

%



45.7

%



51.1

%



51.0

%



48.7

%

Adjustment for stock-based compensation included in cost of revenue



0.6

%



1.4

%



1.6

%



1.0

%



1.0

%

Non-GAAP gross margin percentage



51.5

%



47.1

%



52.7

%



52.0

%



49.7

%

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Unaudited)




Percentage of Revenue



Change in Revenue




Q2 2021



Q2 2020



Q1 2021



Q2 2021 to
Q2 2020



Q2 2021 to
Q1 2021


COMPOSITION OF REVENUE





















Revenue by product: (1)





















New products



44

%



37

%



48

%



54

%



17

%

Mature products



56

%



63

%



52

%



18

%



39

%

Revenue by geography:





















Asia Pacific



37

%



36

%



34

%



38

%



43

%

North America



20

%



58

%



56

%



(56)

%



(55)

%

Europe



43

%



6

%



10

%



820

%



445

%



(1)

New products include all products manufactured on 180 nanometer or smaller semiconductor processes, eFPGA IP license,
QuickAI and SensiML AI software as a service (SaaS) revenue. Mature products include all products produced on semiconductor
processes larger than 180 nanometer and includes related royalty revenue.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-reports-fiscal-2021-second-quarter-results-301357221.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are in the red if they invested three years ago

    The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. Long term QuickLogic...

  • 3 Scary COVID Stocks to Avoid

    George Budwell thinks Fools should avoid Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) with its $2 billion market cap. Patrick Bafuma thinks high-flying Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is about to take a hit, while Taylor Carmichael argues that investors might want to take profits in $33 billion Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Why Romeo Power's Revenue Fell Far Short of Estimates

    Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) reported second-quarter revenue on Aug. 16 that was much lower than Wall Street had expected. On a net income basis, Romeo Power lost $28.7 million, or $0.22 per share, on revenue of just $926,000. Romeo Power's stock fell sharply in after-hours trading following the release of the results.

  • We're Hopeful That Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Cassava Sciences...

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Sesen Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SESN ), with the analysts making...

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Are Soaring on a Down Day for the Stock Market

    The stock market was down at midday on Tuesday as investors seemed to react negatively to mixed data from the economy and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had fallen 43 points to 4,437, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had declined 192 points to 14,602. Shareholders in both Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were pleased with the results their respective companies announced.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Outbrain Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

    Record Revenue, Ex-TAC Gross profit and profitabilityRevenue increased 57% to $247 millionGross profit and Ex-TAC Gross profit grew 84% and 68%, respectivelyStrong operating leverage: Net Income of $15.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $24.6 million NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (“Outbrain”) (Nasdaq: “OB”), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. “Following our IPO in July 2021, we are e

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Palantir Stock?

    Data science company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in late 2020, perfectly timing society's efforts to better use all the data we create each day. Palantir was initially a one-trick pony, relying on government contracts for revenue, but that could be changing. Here are three reasons Palantir's second-quarter 2021 results have the investing world talking.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

    Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ( NYSE:HIMS ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Home Depot Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Tumbling.

    Home Depot stock is falling after the home-improvement retailer reported earnings that topped expectations. Home Depot reported an adjusted profit of $4.53 a share, beating forecasts for $4.43 a share, on sales of $41.12 billion, topping expectations for $40.73 billion. “I am very proud of our associates, who continue to demonstrate a relentless focus on serving our customers,” Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said in the earnings release.

  • Cathie Wood Rebuts Michael Burry, Saying He Misses Innovation Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has responded to Monday’s news that famed investor Michael Burry has placed bets against her firm’s flagship fund.In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Wood laid out the thinking behind Ark Investment Management’s approach and called out Burry directly.He made a “great call” in the mortgage market, she said, but she doesn’t believe he understands the fundamentals that are creating “explosive growth and investment opportunities” in the innovation space.Burry was made famous a