QuickLogic's (NASDAQ:QUIK) investors will be pleased with their stellar 157% return over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) share price is 157% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 53% gain in the last three months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that QuickLogic didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years QuickLogic saw its revenue grow at 25% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 37% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that QuickLogic has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 21% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 8% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for QuickLogic that you should be aware of before investing here.

