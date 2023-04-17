How to quickly defrost your icy car windshield

We’ve all been there. You go outside on a cold winter’s morning only to find your car windshield frosted over with ice. Of course, you meant to buy some de-icer, but it’s still on your to-do list. So, you search for that scraper you bought. But somehow, it’s mysteriously disappeared from your glove box or center console like a sock from the washing machine. So, you resort to using whatever’s handy to clear a window in your windshield so you can be on your way. Twigs, keys, a screwed-up piece of paper, even a credit card. But nothing really works. So, you get in your car, turn on the engine, crank up the heater, and wait for nature to take its course.

Unless your car is garaged, an iced-up windshield is something you will undoubtedly face during your motoring career. But help is close at hand.

Watch the video for the do-it-yourself way to de-ice your car windshield.

Can I just pour water over the windshield to de-ice it?

More often than not, pouring water over your frozen windshield is a major no-no! Dumping cold water over an already thin coating of ice can create an even thicker one, depending on the outside temperature. And pouring hot water on the windshield is even worse, as the sudden and drastic temperature change can cause your windshield to crack. That means you’re not only inconvenienced but also out of pocket. The one exception to using water is when the outside temperature is at more than 25°F, when lukewarm water might help the de-icing process.

Is clearing your windshield enough?

It’s always recommended that drivers clear all their windows for maximum visibility to reduce the risk of accidents. Indeed, in some jurisdictions, it’s illegal to drive when all you’ve cleared is a small peephole on the driver’s side of the windshield through which to see. So, for your well-being and pocketbook, better to be safe than sorry.

