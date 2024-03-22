Quikaid in St. Petersburg helps the vulnerable secure benefits

More than 1 million people are waiting for the Social Security Administration to process their disability claims with average wait times more than 200 days.

In addition to frustrating delay, applicants must navigate a complex application process fraught with pitfalls that include a hearing before an administrative law judge.

It’s why many applicants turn to Quikaid, a St. Petersburg company that provides representation and management of claims.

Quikaid was founded in 1993 and still had only two employees when CEO David Wright acquired the company in 2010. Since that time, its workforce has increased to 91, and it also provides work for an additional 60 independent contractors and non-USA-based employees.

The legal services company took on almost 14,000 new claims in 2023 and currently is serving 20,000 clients across the United States. The company does not take out-of-pocket payments but instead receives a percentage of any backdated disability payout. That means the company gets paid only if it is successful in getting its clients’ applications approved.

Those clients are typically individuals with debilitating injuries, such as victims of car accidents, or who have developed health conditions that prevent them from working, said Jaky Salazar, supervisor of the client service department.

The company spends a lot of resources training the specialists whose job is to help clients through what is often a frustratingly long and bureaucratic process at a time when they are distressed and anxious about their future.

Some clients want to give up.

The calls can be “heartbreaking,” Salazar said. Specialists are trained to empathize but never to mirror the emotions of those on the other end of the line. The message they give back is that they’re here to help and will keep working until they get their application approved.

“That gives them the hope they need that they don’t hear in their daily lives,” Salazar said. “We understand what our clients are going through. We know this is the most difficult time in their life, so we’re empathetic.”

The advantage of using a disability services company is access to expertise for a process most people will go through only once in their lives. The company compiles necessary medical records, files initial applications and appeals any denials and provides representation at disability hearings.

“We pride ourselves on being experts; we learn the ins and outs of the whole process,” said Salazar.

Conscious of the emotional toll the work can take on some of its employees, Quikaid has tailored its policies and workplace culture to make the workday easier and encourages a healthy work-life balance, said Hannah Smith, Wright, Quikaid’s human resources manager.

Employees can take breaks whenever they want throughout the workday and work schedules are flexible when possible. Most non-supervisory employees benefit from being able to work from home. Paid time off ranges from 15 to 25 days per year.

Workers are encouraged to participate in decisions about the company and the workplace with some ideas put to company-wide votes. There are annual cost-of-living pay increases in addition to merit-based pay raises and a promote-from-within culture that provides a career path toward supervisory and management roles, Smith said.

“We benefit from the fact that the work we do is extraordinarily important in terms of our clients’ lives,” said Smith, “That really brings us together as a team because our clients appreciate our effort and the positive results we deliver on their behalf.”

Quikaid

Location: St. Petersburg

Employees: 91

Website: https://www.quikaid.com/

Employee comments: “I genuinely know we are working to help people navigate Social Security’s guidelines and gain benefits that they deserve! I love knowing we do so much to help the disabled.”

“I work with supervisors and co-workers who are respectful of each other and the supervisors provide you with the tools and job aids to do your best and be self-sufficient in your job. Kind, caring and generous management.”

“The work environment is laid back, yet fair, and focused on steady personal and company growth while keeping an overall positive atmosphere to keep morale high.”