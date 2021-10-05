U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,368.10
    +67.64 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,486.09
    +483.17 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,503.33
    +247.85 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.31
    +11.84 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    +1.15 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    +0.0430 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4820
    +0.5640 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,566.95
    +1,355.91 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,247.65
    +30.28 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Quility Announces Second Round of Equity Appreciation Grants to Select Licensed Insurance Agents and Corporate Staff

·2 min read

More than 250 individuals to receive grants in Quility Holdings LLC, the parent company of Symmetry Financial Group and Asurea Insurance Services

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, a leading technology-enabled independent provider of insurance protection and financial wellness solutions, announced today the second round of equity appreciation grants, including "gift grants," to more than 250 individuals in the organization. Quility has now awarded grants to more than 360 people in the organization.

Quility Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quility Insurance)
Quility Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quility Insurance)

"We are a people-first organization, and we believe the best way to embody that value is to share the future growth and success of our company with those who are on this journey with us," said Casey Watkins, Co-Founder of Quility.

In 2020, Quility announced the reservation of up to 20% of the company's future value for select insurance agents, key new hires, and qualified corporate staff. The announcement of equity appreciation grants represents a unique opportunity within the insurance industry, promoting an ownership mindset among the insurance agents and staff responsible for the company's growth. Subsequent grants for insurance agents are considered annually, and subsequent grants for staff are planned in alignment with new hires and promotions.

Quility holds the ongoing business, intellectual property and technology of both Symmetry Financial Group and Asurea Insurance Services. Backed by thousands of licensed insurance agents nationwide with access to over 80 insurance carriers, Quility provides clients with convenient access to professional advice and support. Quility's sales divisions include Symmetry Financial Group, Asurea Insurance Services, and Quility Wholesale.

About Quility
Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a short application with the support of a licensed insurance agent available as needed. To learn more, visit quility.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quility-announces-second-round-of-equity-appreciation-grants-to-select-licensed-insurance-agents-and-corporate-staff-301393330.html

SOURCE Quility Insurance

Recommended Stories

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Billionaire Lee Cooperman’s 10 Large-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 large-cap stock picks of billionaire Lee Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Lee Cooperman’s 5 Large-Cap Stock Picks. Leon “Lee” Cooperman is one of the few “self-made” billionaires on Wall Street. Cooperman founded Omega Advisors in 1991 […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) jumped 2.2% through 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday after analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse raised their price target on the cruise line stock to $41 a share. No huge surprise there, because Carnival stock costs less than $26 today. Credit Suisse premises its higher price target on details gleaned from Carnival's third-quarter earnings report last month.

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?

    Here's what you should know before you add FedEx, Las Vegas Sands, or Wynn Resorts to your portfolio.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • Camber Energy stock loses half its value on heavy volume, to extend the selloff from a 2-year high

    Shares of Camber Energy Inc. plunged 50.2% in volatile trading Tuesday, as they extended their selloff from a near two-year high. The oil and natural gas company's stock had rocketed 161.6% amid a six-day win streak -- the average daily volume was 523.3 million shares -- to $3.82 on Sept. 30, which was the highest closing price since October 2019. Kudos to Tuttle Capital Management Chief Executive Matthew Tuttle, who said last week that the rally looked like a "headfake," as it appeared to be a

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • Car talk: Tesla deliveries surprise, Engine No. 1 bets on GM

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's big Q3 delivery total, and activist investor Engine No. 1 getting on board the GM EV vision.&nbsp;

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 Right Now

    Keith Noonan (Activision Blizzard): No matter what happens in the world, it's a safe bet that people will retain their appetite for entertainment. Within that category, few companies are better positioned than Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has an incredible collection of video game properties and development studios, and there's a good chance that it will be able to continue releasing new hits that power strong sales and earnings growth.

  • I’m 24, live with my mom and pay rent — I think I’ll need $2 million in retirement. How do I save that much?

    See: ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. “Your earnings can and will change over time, but you cannot go back and change what you did with the money in the past and that begins with the law of compound interest.”

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks With High Dividend Yields

    There are some surprisingly beefy payouts among the 100 most popular stocks on the online trading platform.