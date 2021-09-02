U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,537.80
    +13.71 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,459.86
    +147.33 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,344.56
    +35.18 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,307.16
    +20.10 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.17
    +1.58 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2950
    -0.0070 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,530.34
    +1,049.80 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.21
    +2.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

How Quill Is Helping Businesses Grow With Podcasting

·4 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 /Quill is an innovative full-service podcasting agency. The company's mission is to help businesses of all kinds grow through branded podcasting. Branded podcasting has been a rising star in the marketing world for a while now. However, creating, sustaining, and marketing a quality business podcast remains elusive at best. Quill is looking to solve that problem with a suite of elite podcasting services.

Quill is a marketing agency that is enabling companies to take their promotional efforts to the next level through the use of podcasts. The brand is self-described as "a group of podcast lovers that have a vision and drive to make *audio* waves in the industry." It adds that the goal of the company is"to increase brand reach, build new relationships, and create compelling stories."

In other words, Quill's primary objective is to equip and help companies from countless industries add a high-quality audio element to their promotional content. With this in mind, the company has created a comprehensive suite of services. These don't just address certain areas of the podcasting process, such as ideation or production. They focus on the entire lifecycle of podcasting.

According to Quill, the company has created an "award-winning podcast agency specializing in corporate audio production with measurable impact."These are podcasts focused on a single brand. According to Quill's website, "branded podcasts provide companies with a unique engagement strategy." Quill isn't alone in this sentiment, either. There is a growing consensus regarding the potent success of using branded podcasts as a marketing strategy.

For instance, the BBC reports (via Quill) that a podcast that mentions a brand yields a myriad of greater results. These span the gamut from higher awareness to greater purchase intent. On average, engagement is 16% higher and memory recall of the brand is boosted by as much as 12%, as well.

From brand awareness to boosting the bottom line, branded podcasts are becoming a premier option in the business world. However, the established success of branded podcasts doesn't change the fact that they're difficult to create. Podcasting can appear easy at first glance. Seemingly casual round table discussions and regurgitated scripts, captured at the press of a record button, make the entire marketing medium feel simplistic - nothing could be further from the truth.

The simple act of getting a quality recording is hard enough. It requires quality equipment - both hardware and software - set up and tuned with precision. Content also matters. Podcasts depend on the spoken word, offered in a comfortable, inviting format. This means content can't read like a factual press release or a how-to blog article. Instead, podcasting content should be structured thoughtfully, with clear goals and KPIs in place.

Customer listening profiles are also important. Businesses must understand the age, gender, industry, lifestyle, and various other elements of their ideal customer. Production and distribution strategies are also key, as are competitive evaluation, audience growth strategies, and feedback loops.

Quill's tools give brands full production and management of their company's podcast. They allow a company to outsource the grunt work of setting up, maintaining, and promoting a podcast without letting go of control. It removes the hassle of creating a quality audio product while at the same time keeping the brand in the driver's seat. This is important, as companies do not want to lose their brand's voice, message, and values through the podcast creation process.

Quill is unique in the sense that it isn't interested in taking the job of marketing a podcast away from its clients. Instead, it aims to provide elite production and promotional services that can support and enhance the existing messages and USPs that companies have already developed.

Quill is a full-service agency that is "creating content that's worth listening to while driving reach, engagement, and results."Among other things, the growing brand values passion, integrity, transparency, and supportiveness.

From solid ethics to quality production and pinpoint messaging, Quill is a company that knows its business. Its past successes point to future growth as the podcasting agency continues to enable businesses to promote themselves using one of the best options in the modern marketer's toolkit, the humble podcast.

About Quill: Quill is a company on a mission to "to increase brand reach, build new relationships, and create compelling stories." The ambitious enterprise has created a full-service podcast production agency that enables its clients to create crisp, clean, tailored content to effectively promote their businesses. You can learn more about Quill at quillpodcasting.com.

CONTACT: Fatima Zaidi, Founder & CEO

General Inquiries: info@quillit..io

Fatima Zaidi
fatima@quillit.io
416-836-4356

SOURCE: Quill



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662570/How-Quill-Is-Helping-Businesses-Grow-With-Podcasting

Recommended Stories

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • These are the three most important shows for Netflix: Analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Senior Internet, Digital Media Analyst joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest news from Netflix.

  • Oil futures climb over 2%, buoyed by a drop in U.S. supplies, after OPEC+ output decision

    Oil futures trade sharply higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices topping $70 a barrel for the first time in nearly a month. Prices are supported by data that showing a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, even as a group of global oil producers made no changes to their plan to gradually increase crude production, analysts said.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • RBC Headquarters for Sale as Oxford, CPPIB Seek $1 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Properties Group and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are exploring the sale of Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.The site at 200 Bay Street is one of the largest office complexes in Toronto’s financial district and includes two towers and a retail concourse with roughly 1.5 million square feet. Built in the 1970s, the towers feature windows that are covered with 24-carat gold

  • Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers

    Walmart Inc. said on Wednesday it will add 20,000 positions across more than 250 transportation offices and distribution and fulfillment centers, at an average wage of $20.37 per hour. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said the positions include permanent jobs in full-time and part-time roles. The positions will be for order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. "As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today's customers, having a rob

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • Retiring? Keep your skills sharp for your health, wealth and wellbeing

    Many people enter retirement with the plan to relax — and that’s a normal, natural approach to this next phase of life — but they should maintain or even add to their skills after they’ve left the workforce. Retirement Tip of the Week: Whether you’re already retired, a short time away from retiring or have years to go, consider what skills or tools you can obtain or maintain in retirement so that you remain active, healthy and happy. “It’s not just, ‘hey, get a hobby,’” said Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius, a company dedicated to assisting older Americans navigating retirement.

  • SEC Is Investigating Electric Delivery-Truck Maker Workhorse

    Ohio-based Workhorse Group was an early investor in now-struggling startup Lordstown Motors, which is also under investigation by the SEC.

  • 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Consumer Financing Takes On Credit Cards

    A shift to "buy now, pay later" installment plans by Millennials and Gen Zers has e-commerce and financial tech firms scrambling.

  • Exclusive: Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in first hiring push under his watch

    Amazon.com Inc is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters. Jassy, in his first press interview since he ascended to Amazon’s top post in July, said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting.

  • American Eagle Outfitters Logs $121 Million Profit; Acquires Logistics Company

    The retailer continues to deliver on all cylinders, investing in logistics firm Airterra for faster delivery.

  • 5 Key Retirement Planning Steps to Take

    Retirement planning is a multistep process that evolves over time. To have a comfortable, secure—and fun—retirement, you need to build the financial cushion that will fund it all. Planning for retirement starts with thinking about your retirement goals and how long you have to meet them.

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The bank also remains under an unprecedented asset cap that the Federal Reserve imposed, as well as roughly a dozen consent orders with regulators, all stemming from a sales scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016. OCC, CFPB, Fed and Wells Fargo spokespeople declined to comment.

  • After Chevy Bolt Troubles, GM Bets Big on Cadillac EV

    General Motors plans to phase out nearly all of its gas and diesel vehicles by 2035. Leading that transition is the first fully electric Cadillac. WSJ’s Mike Colias visited a GM testing site for a ride and an exclusive interview with GM’s President Mark L. Reuss. Photo Illustration: Alexander Hotz