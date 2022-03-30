U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - Advisory Appointment

  • QIM

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM) is pleased to announce that Mr. Jean Depatie has been appointed as a Senior Technical Advisor to the Company. Mr. Depatie's appointment bolsters Quimbaya Gold's in-house expertise in the areas of mineral exploration and development, and minerals and mining corporate finance.

This appointment represents a significant acquisition of knowledge and experience in Latin American mineral exploration. Mr. Depatie has served as a president, vice president and director at multiple mining companies, as an example in his role as a Director of Gold Hawk Resources Inc., he was instrumental in the acquisition and reactivation of the Cobre San Juan base metal mine in San Mateo, Peru. His deep expertise in mining corporate finance, including financing and mergers and acquisitions, will help inform the Company's strategy as it continues to grow and move the industry forward.

The other directors at the Company enthusiastically welcome Mr. Depatie. They look forward to a productive and collaborative relationship for the benefit of Quimbaya Gold, its team, and its future.

Jean Depatie, Senior Technical Advisor

For 45 years, Mr. Depatie has enjoyed a distinguished international career in the mining industry, in Canada and Latin America. He is a well-known expert around the world in mineral exploration and development, and minerals and mining corporate finance including mergers and acquisitions.

He earned a B.A in Mathematics and Physics, and a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Montréal. He received an M.Sc. from Laval University in Québec City.

Mr. Depatie was a director of Glamis Gold Ltd. (which sold to Goldcorp Inc creating what eventually became a US $21.3 billion market cap company), a director of Novicourt Inc. (acquired by Xtrata plc), and a director of Consolidated Thomson Iron Mines Limited (acquired by Cliff Natural Resources Inc.in a $4.9+ billion acquisition transaction). Mr. Depatie has also served public companies at the highest levels in the acquisition of strategic, international mines. In addition to his role in the acquisition and reactivation of the Cobre San Juan base metal mine in Peru, he was involved in the discovery of the Louvicourt base metal mine and the development of the Beaufor gold mine in Quebec. In Quebec, he served as President and CEO of Louvem Mines Inc.

In 1990, Mr. Depatie received the Prix d'Excellence from the Québec Ministry of Mines and Energy for having financed and put into production the Stratmin mine, the most significant graphite mines in the world. In 1991, he served as President of the Association Professionnelle des Géologues et des Géophysiciens du Québec. In 2021, he was awarded the Hector-Authier prize by the Québec Association of Mining Exploration for outstanding contribution to the development of mining entrepneurship in Québec.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on its Berrio Project in Antioquia, in which the company owns over 1218 hectares of prospective high-grade gold lands. Antioquia is among the most prolific areas for gold in Colombia.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

https://www.quimbayagold.com/

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c2605.html

