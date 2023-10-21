Quincy Place Senior Living now open in Holland Township

HOLLAND TWP. — A new senior living facility with independent, assisted and memory care options has officially opened its doors in Holland Township.

Quincy Place Senior Living — 12300 Quincy St. — is a 154-room facility with the following offerings:

Independent Living: Maintenance-free living in private residences near social, recreational, spiritual and educational activities and restaurant-style dining

Assisted Living: Assistance with daily care and activities, including bathing, grooming, dressing and medication. Includes restaurant-style meals, housekeeping and laundry, 24-hour on-site staff and other support.

Memory Care: Intended to provide residents with a warm and nurturing environment, plus a combination of therapeutic and positive stimulation through arts, exercise, nutrition, cognitive activities and more.

The home is operated under Traditions Management, with has 18 locations in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

This is the company’s third Michigan location, joining two in the Saginaw area.

