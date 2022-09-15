Quinidine Sulfate Market Size to Grow by USD 427.29 mn, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The quinidine sulfate market has been segmented by disease type (malaria and arrhythmias) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increased funding for the development of anti-malarial medicines. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the quinidine sulfate market in North America.
The quinidine sulfate market size is expected to grow by USD 427.29 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Company Profiles
The quinidine sulfate market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors in the global quinidine sulfate market are continuously undergoing mergers and acquisitions to broaden their product portfolios and strengthen their positions.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Bennet Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Buchler GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Lark Laboratories India Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, PRISM INDUSTRIES LTD., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., VIVAN Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Inga Laboratories P. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, PMC Group Inc., PT Bio Farma, PT Sinkona Indonesia lestar, and Vital Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
Bennet Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers quindine sulfate, namely Quinet.
Cipla Ltd. - The company offers quinidine sulfate products in pharmaceutical ingredients.
Ipca Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers quinidine sulfate products such as qinarsol tablets and injections.
Merck and Co. Inc. - The company offers quindine sulfate, namely Cinkona.
PRISM INDUSTRIES LTD. - The company offers quinidine sulfate products such as queenolar 150, 300, and 600.
Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now
Market Dynamics
The growing incidence of malaria is driving the quinidine sulfate market growth. However, factors such as the emergence of insecticide-resistant vectors may challenge the market growth.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs
Related Reports
Pregabalin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pregabalin market share is expected to increase by USD 153.03 million from 2021 to 2026.
Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cell and gene therapy market share is expected to increase by USD 9.97 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Quinidine Sulfate Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 427.29 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.11
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bennet Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Buchler GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Lark Laboratories India Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, PRISM INDUSTRIES LTD., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., VIVAN Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Inga Laboratories P. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, PMC Group Inc., PT Bio Farma, PT Sinkona Indonesia lestar, and Vital Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Disease Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Disease Type
5.3 Malaria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Arrhythmias - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Disease Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bennet Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
10.4 Buchler GmbH
10.5 Cipla Ltd.
10.6 Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
10.7 Lark Laboratories India Ltd.
10.8 Merck and Co. Inc.
10.9 Merck KGaA
10.10 PRISM INDUSTRIES LTD.
10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
10.12 VIVAN Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quinidine-sulfate-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-427-29-mn-north-america-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301624501.html
SOURCE Technavio