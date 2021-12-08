U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,689.25
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,736.00
    +23.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,327.00
    +9.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.30
    +6.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.88
    -0.17 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.20
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    +0.0038 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4940
    +0.0140 (+0.95%)
     

  • Vix

    21.91
    -5.27 (-19.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8660
    +0.3260 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,629.66
    -1,411.54 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,298.18
    -23.10 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.07
    +10.17 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.62
    +405.02 (+1.42%)
     

Quinio jumps into world of e-commerce aggregators with $20M seed

Christine Hall
·3 min read

A new company is entering the crowded e-commerce aggregator space to acquire and scale high-performing Latin American brands selling on MercadoLibre, Shopify or Amazon.

Quinio, a Mexico-based company, announced today it secured $20 million in a debt-and-equity round that will be used to add more than 30 brands to its portfolio.

The company was founded last year by Juan Gavito, Iker Garay and Gavito’s brother, Santiago Gavito. CEO Juan Gavito, who was previously in digital advertising, and Garay have backgrounds in private equity and venture capital, while Santiago Gavito was scaling startups.

“Iker introduced us to Thrasio’s business model and we got excited,” Juan Gavito told TechCrunch. “We thought this is the way to capture value, so we started working on everything from creating the pipeline, team, tools and understanding the specifics of doing the acquisition.”

Quinio isn’t focused on any certain categories, but is going after medium-sized brands that bring in between $100,000 and $20 million in annual revenue. After acquisition, the Quinio team focuses on increasing sales, operations efficiency and optimizing cost structures.

The company will kick off the new year with 10 brands representing $10 million revenue run rate. That has enabled Quinio to realize double-digit growth each month so far. And although the company is initially looking at acquiring 30 brands, Gavito estimates there are 100,000 sellers across Latin America that fit its strategy among a market worth $105 billion.

The seed round was led by Cometa, which was joined by AlleyCorp, DILA Capital, Western Technology Investment, GBM Ventures, Bridge Partners and a group of entrepreneurs, including Adalberto Flores, founder and CEO of Kueski.

Juan Gavito expects to use over 80% of the new capital on acquiring companies, with a plan of one per month. The company will also expand its staff — at 33 people today — to over 100 by the end of next year as it begins looking for brands outside of Mexico in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina.

With the new funding, Quinio joins a long list of aggregators, also known as e-commerce roll-ups, around the world that have also attracted investor attention to purchase marketplace companies.

For example, Beijing-based Nebula Brands took in $50 million this week. Before them was Gravitiq, focused on healthcare brands, and Heyday’s $555 million Series C. The big name in aggregators, Thrasio, announced $1 billion in October, while Perch grabbed a large investment of $775 million in May.

Juan Gavito says the e-commerce aggregator model has proved to be very successful in Latin America, with a few initial players launching operations between January and August of this year, all in Mexico.

He notes this is due to the region being one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world, citing a gross merchandise value growth of over 60% in 2020, to $105 billion, which represents double the growth rate initially expected before the global pandemic hit. E-commerce is expected to grow another 30% this year, Juan Gavito said.

One of the ways Quinio is differentiating itself is by acquiring companies with locally sourced products, with plans to have more than 60% of its portfolio this way.

“This is a key differential in terms of lead times and working capital requirements, especially considering the problems that the current Asia supply chain is facing,” Juan Gavito said. “There are just a few players in such a large market, so there is opportunity for all of us to have successful companies and business models. For example, in the U.S., there are more than 20, and many are successful.”

Why global investors are flocking to back Latin American startups

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the huge free cash flow — with inflation at a 31-year high, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Stitch Fix Sinks, but This Little-Known Stock Is on the Rise Wednesday

    The stock market has found some upward momentum this week, and the trend appeared to remain favorable heading into Wednesday's trading session. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were up another 61 points to 35,774, extending the huge gains on Monday and Tuesday. This morning, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are headed lower after the company reported its latest financial results late Tuesday.

  • Looking for Good Stocks With Big Dividends? Here’s Our List.

    Our stock screen identifies companies that have paid a high dividend for at least 25 years and whose shares are rising this year.

  • Palantir's Q3 Earnings Highlight an Exciting Road Ahead

    After nearly two decades as a private company, Palantir's latest earnings highlight what it's been up to and where it's going.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been a stellar performer on the market in 2021 as investors have applauded the tremendous growth in its revenue and earnings. Shares of the high-flying graphics specialist fell more than 4.4% on Dec. 3 as investors reacted negatively to the news. It looks like the bad times aren't over just yet; Nvidia stock was down another 2% on Dec. 6.

  • Stitch Fix Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Getting Crushed.

    Personal styling website Stitch Fix beat analysts' sales estimates in the fiscal first quarter but it also trimmed its revenue outlook.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Sinking. Earnings Fell Short.

    ChargePoint posts a quarterly loss of $69.4 million, wider than a year-earlier loss of $40.9 million.

  • Is General Electric Company (GE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    Is General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to […]

  • Tilray buys Breckenridge Distillery with plans for THC beverages upon federal legalization of cannabis

    Tilray Inc. said Wednesday it'll pay an undisclosed sum for Colorado-based bourbon whiskey and craft spirits maker Breckenridge Distillery. Tilray said the deal will add to its Ebitda, but it did not provide a dollar figure. Tilray CEO Irwin D. Simon said the acquisition by the cannabis company is aimed at leveraging its portfolio of U.S. brands to launch THC-based products upon federal legalization of cannabis in the U.S. Breckenridge Distillery founder and CEO Bryan Nolt said the company's suc

  • People are laughing at Trump’s new company

    Real money is at stake, but you wouldn't know it from a shoddy "investor presentation" for Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • Why Comcast Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) turned "red" on a "green" day for the stock market -- and Comcast has only itself to blame for it. As of 1:11 p.m. ET, Comcast stock is down an even 5%. In a business update revealed at UBS' investor conference today, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts advised that the company will be looking at just 7% to 8% growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) when it reports earnings next month, according to StreetInsider.com.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Steals Right Now

    Upstart and SEMrush have fallen about 47% and 28%, respectively, yet both companies have been executing and showed strength in their third-quarter reports. Upstart is bringing optimal credit to a segment of people that might have never received it before. The company partners with banks to determine credit worthiness in what some consider a radical way.

  • Apple's 'key competitive advantage' is the iPhone as market cap zeroes in on $3T

    Apple, whose stock is perched at a record high, is inching closer to becoming a $3 trillion company as Wall Street gets bullish on its future.

  • 10 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. There has been a lot written about the legendary investing prowess of Warren Buffett, the chief […]

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Donald Trump SPAC Rockets; Elon Musk Lashes Out, Tesla Stock Jumps

    The Dow Jones rallied as Apple stock hit a record high. Tesla stock popped after CEO Elon Musk lashed out. The Donald Trump SPAC surged.

  • If You Like Rivian, You'll Love These 2 Stocks

    Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive has been one of the most popular IPOs this fall. With Rivian sitting at a valuation of nearly $100 billion, investors are paying a lot for potential; the company hasn't even reported any revenue. Although it is in an attractive sector that has significant growth opportunities, the stock is risky given the business hasn't even proven itself yet.

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plunges 20% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Made The Cut

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Why Amarin Stock Tumbled in November

    Shares of the cardiovascular disease specialist Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) lost approximately a quarter of their value during the month of November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Rather, Amarin's stock appears to have simply followed the broader biotech space downward last month. Amarin's shares, in particular, were probably a victim of year-end tax-loss selling last month.

  • 10 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best hydrogen fuel stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks to Buy Today. Hydrogen fuel is an attractive source for power generation, transportation, domestic, and industrial applications, since it is a […]