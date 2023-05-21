QuinStreet Independent Director Acquires 12% More Stock \

Investors who take an interest in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) should definitely note that the Independent Director, David Pauldine, recently paid US$7.55 per share to buy US$120k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 12%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At QuinStreet

Notably, that recent purchase by David Pauldine is the biggest insider purchase of QuinStreet shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$8.99. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While QuinStreet insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 4.5% of QuinStreet shares, worth about US$22m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The QuinStreet Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of QuinStreet we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

