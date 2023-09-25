"Quintessential" Cape Cod cottage for sale: Close to Nauset Beach in Orleans at $639K

We come to sing the praises of the Cape Cod cottage, the quaint and charming type of home that lives in Cape dreams and longtime lore. It's the kind of place that Patti Page (the Singin' Rage) seemed to be crooning about in her timeless song "Old Cape Cod."

These classic homes are getting harder to find around our beautiful peninsula. But a dandy one is on the market in Orleans, located in one of the sweetest neighborhoods on the Cape. Priced at $639,000, the home features two bedrooms and one full bathroom.

"It's the quintessential Cape Cod home," said listing agent Susie Bent of Williams Raveis Real Estate. "It still has that charm of old Cape Cod."

This charming Orleans home is located in a lovely neighborhood, close to Nauset Beach.

Bent said the home has been owned by the same family for 40 years. She also had high praise for the location of the house, along Barley Neck Road. If you've never taken a spin down Barley Neck, you are in for a treat. The road runs along a peninsula off the center of East Orleans and ends at a splendid landing overlooking the water. Thus, there is no through traffic, very helpful in the peace and quiet department.

The home is graced by lovely hardwood floors. A large kitchen is great for entertaining and feeding the crew after a big day at the beach. A comfortable living room awaits friends and family. The screened-in porch is perfect for enjoying the sea breeze, or you can catch some rays on the sizable outdoor deck. The yard is sunny and level, a perfect place to start a garden.

Bent said a new oil tank was installed in 2022, and the water heater and heating system are also newer.

Some of the best recreation, dining and shopping options on Cape Cod are located close to the house. Legendary Nauset Beach is about 2.5 miles away. East Orleans, a sweet little village with cool restaurants and stores, is about a mile up the road. Add a mile to that trip and you're in the center of Orleans, full of fun options and places to get the supplies you need.

Then it's back down Barley Neck Road to your sweet slice of Cape Cod paradise. To quote Patti Page, at this great cottage, "you're sure to fall in love with old Cape Cod."

HOUSE DETAILS

Address: 170 Barley Neck Road, Orleans

Price: $639,000

Rooms: two bedrooms, one full bathroom

Square feet: 1,030

Lot size: 0.3 acre

MLS#: 22303380

Contact: Susie Bent, Williams Raveis Real Estate, 774-212-1118

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @capecast.

